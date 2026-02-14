Why Detroit Lions Are 'Best Trade Fit' For DE Maxx Crosby

The Detroit Lions are still considered a team that is squarely in their Super Bowl window.

But after the last two winners of the Lombardi Trophy had dominant defensive lines, it has become quite clear Detroit's defense has not been on that same level.

Recently, NFL.com analysts explored the best trade fits for star Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Analyst Marc Ross listed the Lions as the top landing spot, while the Dallas Cowboys and Crosby remaining in Las Vegas also were discussed.

"The Lions have so much talent on the roster, and it does appear their Super Bowl window is still open. However, Detroit missed the playoffs in 2025, showing that this league does fall in line with the "Not For Long" motto," Ross explained. "Lions general manager Brad Holmes needs to make a significant move to improve the defense, which just finished the season ranked 18th in total D and 22nd in points allowed.

"Crosby would perfectly complement Aidan Hutchinson, forming a top pass-rush duo in Detroit. His play style fully aligns with Dan Campbell's GRIT mentality, and the Eastern Michigan product's homecoming would send Lions fans into a frenzy."

Detroit's defensive line will liking need retooling this offseason, as Al-Quadin Muhammad is likely going to garner some attention in freee agency. It does not appear Marcus Davenport will return for another season.

Aidan Hutchinson will be again tasked with leading the defensive unit, but many supporters and pundits still believe Holmes must do more to support the former No. 2 overall pick.

Muhammad was able to complement Hutchinson quite well, but there were times the team took him off the field. Detroit is in need of another defensive end who can pressure the quarterback consistently and is a three-down player.

Ahmed Hassanein is going to continue his growth and development, but adding a player of Crosby's skill level would catapult Detroit into the group of Super Bowl favorites next season.

