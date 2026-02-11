Additional Reason Why Lions Would Signal Interest in Maxx Crosby

Defensive end Maxx Crosby reportedly has some issues to iron out with higher-ups in the Las Vegas Raiders organization.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider and The MMQB writer Albert Breer shared this week what he has learned about Crosby's frustration with Alex Guerrero.

It is now all but certain Crosby's relationship with the Raiders took a drastic turn for the worse, when he was shut down for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

Guerrero now serves as the Raiders' wellness coordinator and has long been associated with Brady, as he has been his physical trainer for years.

According to Breer, who appeared on Tuesday's Early Edition, "There's a lot of fence-mending that's going to need to happen if the Raiders are going to hang on to Maxx Crosby. It goes all the way to the top of the organization with Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero. The way the communication happened with the injury in December left a mark.

"This is a guy who's incredibly loyal to the Raiders organization, wanted to spend his entire career there, and is loyal to Mark Davis as well. Now, he feels betrayed, and I think that there is this feeling, 'I'm 28 years old, they didn't do right by me, so now it's time for me to go find a way to win.' "

Lions fans can relate. Matthew Stafford was long disregarded outside of Detroit. After finally realizing he did not want to be a part of another rebuild, the veteran signal-caller requested a trade.

In the years since he departed the Lions, Stafford went on to win a Super Bowl and just won the NFL MVP award, following another stellar campaign.

"He (Guerrero) was part of communicating the Raiders' decision, and why they made the decision to shut him down in December, which really angered Maxx," Breer commented. "I believe the day was (December) 23 when they had some scans done, and the Raiders basically told him after the scans, 'We're gonna shut you down for the season.'

"Maxx had strong suspicion that the reason they were doing it was to tank for the No. 1 overall pick, which worked. But the communication of it got fouled up," Breer added "And a lot of people in that building report to Alex Guerrero now, and Alex is seen as the eyes and ears of Tom Brady internally, so there is some fence-mending that would have to happen there."

As a result, numerous teams have already "signaled interest" in one of the top defensive ends in the league.

"My understanding is there are a bunch of contenders that have already at least signaled interest. I think the Patriots will be one of them. And I would say that for that player in particular, Mike Vrabel is a draw," Breer said. "They have somebody on staff in Josh McDaniels, who coached him. There's some scheme fit stuff there too, which, who isn't Maxx Crosby a scheme fit for? It would make a lot of sense, so if there was somebody that I think they could trade for, I think Maxx would be it."

