Why Giants Hiring John Harbaugh Is Problematic For Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are banking on a rebound season in 2026, following a 9-8 record in 2025.

Supporters are banking on the team rebounding after making some changes to their roster, coaching staff and for playing a fourth-place NFL schedule.

One of the opponents on the schedule is the New York Giants, who are scheduled to potentially make a visit to Ford Field next season.

According to multiple reports, John Harbaugh, the highly successful former coach of the Ravens, is set to become the New York Giants next head football coach.

The former AFC North head man has recorded 193 career wins (12th) and led the Ravens to a Super Bowl win back in 2012.

During Dan Campbell's tenure, the Ravens were able to have some success against Detroit.

After defeating the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, 38-30, the former NFL tight end praised Harbaugh and shared why he had so much respect for the veteran coach.

"I've got a lot of respect for Coach Harbaugh and this team and those players that are over there. We know what they've been for years. They're always competitive. They're always the cream of the crop over there in the AFC with a few teams," said Campbell. "So, to be able to come in here on a Monday night at their place with those weapons, and that type of team, that's a good win for us. I don't know [if I'd call it] statement win all this and that.

"It just feels good to know against a type of team like that, you play a different type of game and you're able to find a way to win," Campbell explained further. "One of the things that I mentioned earlier this year is, I told the team I want to find out how many different ways we can win games, because the better you get at winning, the more you win. That took everything we had, and I was proud of the players."

Harbaugh is expected to bring Todd Monken to New York with. With the success of the Ravens' offense, many supporters in Detroit were hoping Monken would be a candidate for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position.

As Sports Illustrated explained, "Monken has over three decades of coaching experience and first began coaching in the NFL in 2007 as a wide receivers coach for the Jaguars. His first offensive coordinator role in pro football came in 2016 with the Buccaneers. He has seven years of experience with three different teams—Tampa Bay, the Cleveland Browns and the Ravens—as a play-caller in the NFL."

