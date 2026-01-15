Lions Request to Interview Steelers Offensive Coordinator

Add Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to the list of names the Detroit Lions are interested in speaking to regarding their vacancy.

On Thursday, the team is also set to interview former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Detroit has been doing their due diligence in their search for John Morton's replacement.

Several candidates have been reported to have been targeted by Detroit, including Robinson, David Blough, Tee Martin, Jake Peetz and Mike McDaniel.

Detroit's coaching staff also features several internal candidates who are likely earning interviews, including Hank Fraley, Scottie Montgomery, David Shaw and Mark Brunell.

Future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about his early impression of Smith, when he first arrived to Pittsburgh.

"I like his flexibility," Aaro Rodgers said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "Arthur is not rigid in what he's doing. He wants to tailor the scheme to the personnel that he's got. We're trying to find what guys do best and implement that into the offense. I love that about Arthur, so we're going to keep doing that."

Smith spoke to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, when it was announced that Mike Tomlin was stepping down. Smith expressd that Tomlin had the unique ability to develop a wide variety of deep relationships.

“It just came down to this, he had his own unique relationship with every player and every coach, Smith told Breer. “He’s just a very approachable person. And then he’s got a lot of empathy, and I think he took everybody on, and he saw that person as an individual. And that’s why he had his own relationship with them. “

Smith is a former tight ends coach and worked with the offensive line before being named offensive coordinator under Mike Vrabel in 2019 with the Tennessee Titans.

In two years, the Titans had a top-tier rushing offense.

The Steelers offense has faced heavy scrutiny with Smith as their coordinator.

As Steelers On SI explained, "Smith's resume earlier in his coaching career was rather impressive, as he spearheaded a Tennessee Titans offense in 2019 and 2020 that led the team to an AFC Championship Game appearance in the first of those two years. It became abundantly clear that his scheme wasn't up to par during his tenure in Atlanta, however, and that same sentiment remains relevant following his two seasons with the Steelers. From putting a premium on wide receiver screens and swing passes to running backs and a lack of throws over the middle of the field as well as overall explosive plays, Smith simply can't stick around in Pittsburgh."

