Dave Portnoy Angers Lions Fans After Poor Assessment

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is never shy about sharing an opinion, and recently he took aim at the Detroit Lions.

Portnoy labeled the Lions one of his “top five loser franchises of all time,” grouping them with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New York Knicks and New York Mets.

It’s a harsh label, but historically speaking, it’s not one that comes completely out of nowhere.

Detroit will enter the 2026 season still searching for its first Super Bowl appearance. The franchise’s last NFL championship came all the way back in 1957, nearly 70 years ago.

Since the Super Bowl era began, the Lions have often been defined more by losing and disappointment than hardware. From early playoff exits to the infamous 0-16 campaign in 2008, the organization has given critics plenty of ammunition.

That said, Portnoy’s “loser franchise” jab feels outdated when assessing the current state of the franchise.

Understandably, Lions fans were frustrated at Portnoy's assessment.

One supporter shared on social media, "Honestly I know my Lions have been bad for years but it’s like we’re allowed to say that as fans…hearing it from this clown feels like when someone talks crap about a family member."

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, with head coach Dan Campbell's help, has done a solid job of establishing a winning culture in the Motor City.

He has his fingerprints all over this current iteration of the Lions, which has recorded four straight winning seasons for the first time since 1969-72.

That’s hardly the profile of a “loser” franchise.

In fact, the narrative in Detroit has shifted dramatically.

While Holmes should be commended for such, it's no longer good enough in Detroit to simply post a winning record.

Because of the organization's recent success (e.g. 27 total wins and two straight division crowns from 2023-24), expectations have skyrocketed among Lions fans.

The rabid fanbase now expects Detroit to compete for a Super Bowl, and will accept nothing less. And honestly, that’s progress.

The fact that the Lions are being discussed in terms of Lombardi Trophy aspirations instead of draft positioning underscores how far the franchise has come.

Holmes has built a young, physical core, and Campbell has instilled belief and toughness. The culture inside the building is widely respected across the league.

Still, until Detroit reaches — and wins — a Super Bowl, critics like Portnoy will continue to reference the franchise's dismal history.

Subsequently, the stage has been set for the most consequential offseason of Holmes’ tenure as Lions GM.

If the Lions can finally break through on the game’s biggest stage, labels like “loser franchise” will evaporate overnight. Until then, the outside noise will remain par for the course.

