NFL Analyst Calls Jared Goff 'Awesome Civilian'

On May 14, the NFL released the official schedule for the 2026 season. With the release of the schedule, previously announced matchups officially have a date, opening up debates.

One of the most anticipated matchups of the season is the NFC North matchup of the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

The preview of that game led to a comment about Jared Goff that Motown disagrees with.

On First Things First, analyst Chris Broussard made a bold claim, when the question was posed if the analysts would rather have Bears quarterback Caleb Williams or Goff starting under center. Broussard went with a car comparison, painting Goff as a Volvo and Williams as a Porsche.

“I’m shocked this is even a question,” Broussard said, when referring to the debate. “I mean, Caleb (Williams), because the ceiling is so much higher. I agree, I know what I am going to get with Goff. It’ll be good. But Caleb, I am not as sure what I am going to get, but the ceiling, the potential? I mean, you are talking about a Volvo, a nice Volvo, nothing against Volvos, that’s Goff. And you’re talking about a Porsche (as Williams). We are, there’s no question about it, with Ben Johnson. So, give me Caleb. I don’t even think this is a question.”

Nick Wright agreed with Broussard’s assessment, and then offered his own take against Goff, comparing a civilian to a superhero, with the Lions’ starting quarterback falling at the unfavorable end of the scale.

Who's better: Jared Goff or Caleb Williams? 🤔@Chris_Broussard: "Give me Caleb. I don't even think it's a question." @getnickwright: "One guy has an ability to be a super hero. The other guy is an awesome civilian." pic.twitter.com/CXMHYPMBnR — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 14, 2026

“Listen, I’ve been a Caleb guy, I’ve never stopped being a Caleb guy,” Wright claimed. “You guys know what my answer is going to be. I also want (to say), I should have leaned into this more. The superhero vs. civilian thing. This is a great example of it. One guy has the ability to be a superhero and the other is an awesome civilian, so I will take the superhero.”

Looking at the numbers

This claim comes after Williams and Goff have played four times since the USC quarterback entered the league with Chicago. In those games, Williams has yet to win a matchup against Motown, despite the Bears winning the division last season.

Goff is 24-10 in those 34 games since Williams started his career, while the latter is 16-18. It is worth noting that Goff was playing with a much more talented team in 2024, but the stats also show Goff with nearly a 10% advantage in completion percentage.

In addition, the 2016 top overall pick has nearly 1,800 more yards and 24 more touchdowns. The only passing category where Williams leads Goff is that the 2024 top selection has seven less interceptions.

Williams has yet to have a 4,000-yard season, finishing 2025 with 3.942 yards. On the other hand, Goff enters 2026 looking to extend his 4,000-yard season to five straight.

Broussard compared futures, where Williams could eventually surpass Goff’s career numbers and playoff appearances. However, looking at the pure numbers, Goff being an “awesome civilian” compared to Williams as a superhero is confusing.

The only accolade pointing towards Williams being different or better than Goff as an X-Factor is a Bears come-from-behind win over Green Bay in the playoffs last season. Statistically, even with rushing factored in, where Williams excels more than Goff, the quarterbacks are, at best, equal.