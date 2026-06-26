NFL Writer Makes Case For Detroit Lions Being 2026 NFC North Champs

The Detroit Lions have goals of going from worst to first in 2026.

After a disappointing 2025 campaign left the team at the bottom of the NFC North standings, there is optimism that Dan Campbell's team has the firepower to go right back to the top of the division this season.

Detroit has several key talents returning, and made some intriguing veteran additions in free agency that could help them right the wrongs of last season. NFL writer Kevin Patra made the case for the Lions to win the division in a piece exploring what each of the teams in the division have going for and against them.

Jared Goff is leading talented offense

One major element of the team's success is quarterback Jared Goff. When Goff is comfortable in the pocket, he has the pinpoint accuracy to deliver strikes to his skill players and consistently move the offense.

"When Goff has time and the running game has holes, oh, baby, these Lions can roar. Amon-Ra St. Brown remains an uncontainable weapon who can get open with ease," wrote Patra. "Jameson Williams is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and has provided more consistency to go along with the game-breaking speed.

Around Goff, the Lions have a stable of playmakers. St. Brown is a two-time All-Pro, while Williams has had back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. There's also tight end Sam LaPorta, who is working his way back to full health, and second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa who appears ready for a leap in production.

"Isaac TeSlaa showed flashes with some ridiculous grabs and could be a dynamic No. 3 as he gets more snaps," Patra added. "If Sam LaPorta returns healthy, they have a mismatch tight end who can give Goff an outlet."

Emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit made a change to its backfield this offseason by trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. In doing so, the team has committed to Jahmyr Gibbs getting the top billing at the position.

Gibbs, who has over 3,500 rushing yards in total over his first three NFL seasons, has been one of the NFL's most electric young players. As a result, Patra believes he'll be in the mix for awards at the end of the year if everything goes the Lions' way.

"Then there is Jahmyr Gibbs, who is in line to see the bulk of the carries. After playing tandem with David Montgomery for the last three seasons, Gibbs is in line for a Christian McCaffrey-type workload," Patra wrote. "The explosive playmaker boasts game-breaking speed whenever he touches the pigskin and is a weapon as a receiver. Increasing his reps will make the Lions offense even more dangerous. If everything breaks right, Gibbs will be an Offensive Player of the Year candidate."

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