Odds Lions Beat Saints in Week 1

The Detroit Lions will square off with the New Orleans Saints in their regular season opener Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.

The Lions, coming off a disappointing 9-8 campaign and last-place finish in the NFC North, will attempt to return to the playoffs in 2026. They missed out on the postseason a year ago for the first time since the 2022 campaign.

In the eyes of various fans and pundits, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has constructed a roster good enough to compete for a division crown this upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the Saints are coming off two straight under-.500, last-place finishes in the NFC South. They'll be led by second-year head man Kellen Moore, who enters his second season in New Orleans.

While the Saints aren't expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2026, they still feature a collection of talented players. This includes fifth-year receiver Chris Olave, coming off a career-best 100-catch, 1,163-yard season, and their backfield tandem of fifth-year pro Travis Etienne Jr., a 1,000-yard runner in 2025, and five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara.

While Olave and Ettiene will definitely be active Sunday, Kamara's status is uncertain. The 10th-year back, who's been recovering from a sprained MCL, did practice Wednesday for the first time in over three weeks. Unquestionably, it was a big boost to his chances of suiting up in Week 1.

Additionally, on the defensive side of the ball, New Orleans also possesses multiple impact players.

Most notably, the Saints contain a trio of high-end EDGE defenders: Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan and Chase Young. While Jordan was ruled out for the season opener with a hamstring injury, Granderson and Young will both be active.

In 2025, Granderson was not as productive as he had been in past years. Yet, the veteran EDGE still generated 39 total pressures and six sacks across 17 games (six starts), and earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 65.7 for his efforts.

Meanwhile, Young – the former No. 2 overall pick – enjoyed a career resurgence a season ago. In fact, the Ohio State product amassed a career-high 10.5 sacks, along with 49 total pressures, while logging just 542 snaps. And for his efforts, he earned a 78.0 overall grade from PFF, including an 86.3 pass-rush mark (ninth-best among 115 qualified EDGEs).

Detroit lucks out by not having to face Jordan, but still will have its hands full with Granderson and Young. Additionally, the matchup with the EDGE-rushing duo will be a solid first test for rookie right tackle Blake Miller. Equipped with All-Pro Penei Sewell on the left side and Miller on the right, the Lions should be up for the challenge.

And if the offensive line gifts signal-caller Jared Goff with enough time in the pocket, he should be able to have a strong day through the air. And if the line does an equally solid job with opening up holes for Jahmyr Gibbs, the Pro Bowl back should certainly be able to break off a few big runs.

I believe Dan Campbell will have his team more than ready for New Orleans on Sunday. And while I'm not willing to predict a blowout, I'm of the mindset that Detroit will ultimately kick off the 2026 campaign on a positive note.

At this present juncture, I'm willing to give the Lions a 75 percent chance to emerge victorious in their season opener.