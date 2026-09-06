Roundtable: Should Lions Be Concerned About Saints?

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff looks ahead to the Lions' regular season opener with the New Orleans Saints.

1. What do you think the Lions will do with the two open roster spots?

Christian Booher: I think the Lions shuffle some money around with restructuring contracts and add two players from their own practice squad. In particular, I think Tom Kennedy is signed to the active roster to help in the return game. Kennedy looked solid in that role in Kalif Raymond’s place last year and should be fine to help the team on special teams this year.

Vito Chirco: I believe the Lions will add both a cornerback and a returner prior to the start of the regular season. And like Christian, I believe the new returner could be fan favorite Tom Kennedy, who's currently a member of the team's practice squad. At this juncture, that'd be the easiest route to take to fill the void at punt returner.

Emmett Matasovsky: The easy answer here is to acquire depth at spots they need an extra man on before New Orleans. Personally, I am leaning towards the wide receiver room and linebacker room in case Jimmy Rolder is not ready for the first week.

Tom Kennedy and Joe Bachie are the best answers here, although I can also see an argument of bulking up the offensive line and adding Mason Miller.

2. Are you concerned at all about the Saints?

Booher: I think the Saints are certainly capable of coming into Ford Field and winning. Tyler Shough had a solid finish to the season last year, and he has some intriguing weapons around him. Defensively, the Saints have the talent to smother the Lions’ run game. Detroit can’t afford to look past their opener, as the Saints will make it tough on them to begin the year 1-0.

Chirco: While the Lions should emerge victorious against the Saints, I am concerned about how Detroit's defensive backs will fare against WR Chris Olave. Olave, a fourth-year pro, is coming off a career-best season in which he caught 100 balls for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. I believe that Olave will give the Lions’ cornerbacks fits all afternoon in Week 1.

Matasovsky: To say I am not concerned about a team would be a lie. No matter what team, sport or level I cover, to completely blow off a team is irresponsible. The NFL is the league of “any given Sunday.”

The Saints present unique challenges, and they have a young core that could surprise teams. That said, with players such as IDL Bryan Bresee already out for the year, the Lions are expected to be heavy favorites for a reason. I will say I am glad the Lions get the Saints early this season.

3. What is one bold Lions prediction you have for the 2026 season?

Booher: One bold prediction I have is that Jahmyr Gibbs wins Offensive Player of the Year. I think he has enough ability both as a rusher and a passer to generate a ton of production in both areas, and could flirt with over 2,000 all-purpose yards if he’s healthy the whole year. Gibbs is a big play threat every time he touches the ball, and should have an exceptional season.

Chirco: Alim McNeill and the interior of the defensive line will struggle once again this season with getting to the quarterback on a consistent basis. However, Derrick Moore will prove to be a godsend at EDGE, and will end up outsnapping D.J. Wonnum by Week 7 (Detroit's first game after the bye).

Matasovsky: My bold prediction is that Jahmyr Gibbs crosses 2,250 yards from scrimmage this year. Gibbs is the full-time feature back in an offense where Drew Petzing gave James Conner 1,500 yards from scrimmage in 2024.

No offense to Conner, but Gibbs is significantly more talented and explosive. With questions regarding whether Isiah Pacheco will suit up at all this season, Gibbs will be relied upon heavily and fed tons of carries. With the receiver room also looking light currently, a ground-based offense seems likely for Motown.

In fact, by the end of the season, it could turn out that my bold take should have been closer to 2,400 or 2,500 yards.

4. Who will be the Lions’ backup running back in Week 1?

Booher: I think Jacob Saylors is the backup against the Saints. Saylors looked solid in the preseason, and has earned the opportunity to get a chance at the role to start the year. With Pacheco on injured reserve, it could be an extended opportunity for Saylors in this role. However, if Saylors struggles, the Lions could look for external help once they’re cap compliant again.

Chirco: I'm going to go with Jacob Saylors, who had an impressive preseason. Although he only has two career regular season carries to his name, I believe he has the best shot to capture the No. 2 RB job with the injury to Isiah Pacheco. And while he certainly earned the gig, I worry that he will wear down and fail to efficiently spell Jahmyr Gibbs as the season progresses.

Matasovsky: On the topic of running backs, I would say Jacob Saylors is the RB2 for Week 1. Saylors showed very solid production in each of his preseason appearances, and had earned his role last year. He is familiar with the offense, and is a consistent and solid downhill runner.

Overall, he is much closer to being David Montgomery than Sione Vaki is, which leads to me giving the nod to Saylors here.

5. What will the Lions’ record be in 2026?

Booher: I have the Lions going 12-5 with a second-place finish in the NFC North and a loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. I think several Lions could be in contention for awards, including Gibbs, Jared Goff and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. I also think the Lions are better in the division this year, as I have them projected to finish 3-3 after a 2-4 finish in the NFC North last year.

Chirco: I'm going to go with 10-7 right now. I understand that the Lions have the makings of an elite offense, plus possess one of the NFL's easiest schedules based on the records of their opponents in 2025. Yet, I'm concerned that Dan Campbell's squad will still experience its fair share of defensive shortcomings, especially in the secondary. And because of such, I don't envision Detroit winning more than 10 games in 2026.

Matasovsky: Last year, I took a stab and was at least three wins off. So, I will be conservative here and say 11-6. The Lions have a favorable schedule, but the re-emergence of the injury bug before the year even starts is not good.

It is easy to see why Detroit can, or maybe should, win up to 15 games this year. But, there is a reason those dreams or views stay on paper and do not play out in reality. Eleven wins likely squeaks into the playoffs, and that is what the fans and players want. If the team has a shot at the ultimate goal by the end of the regular season, it is a success.

This team is built to contend in the playoffs; it is a matter of making it there while being healthy enough to compete.