One Lions Defender on Chopping Block After Skyler Gill-Howard Pick

The Detroit Lions addressed a variety of needs through the 2026 NFL Draft, including on the interior of the defensive line. They waited until the sixth round to do so, selecting defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard out of Texas Tech at No. 205 overall.

A former scout-team linebacker at Northern Illinois, Gill-Howard – standing in at 6-feet, 280 pounds – recorded 13 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in his lone campaign with the Red Raiders.

“Gill-Howard, obviously, came from Northern Illinois, and then when he came here (Texas Tech), he showed pretty consistent tape in terms of his motor. He's 100 miles per hour,” Detroit general manager Brad Holmes said about the Texas Tech product. “He's not the biggest guy, but he's quick, he's relentless, he's instinctive, and he can win quick."

With the addition of Gill-Howard, fellow defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo’s roster spot could be in jeopardy for the 2026 season.

Wingo has failed to make much of an impact since being selected by the Lions with their first-of-two sixth-round selections in 2024.

The LSU product logged snaps in 11 games as a rookie, with his season ending prematurely after he suffered a torn meniscus on Thanksgiving vs. the Chicago Bears.

He contributed both on special teams and defense in 2024, but compiled the majority of his reps on the defensive side of the ball (177 total snaps).

He amassed nine total tackles and five total pressures, and earned a 52.6 overall mark from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. Plus, he posted a 46.4 PFF run-defense grade and a 58.9 PFF pass-rush grade.

The 6-foot-1, 295-pounder followed that up with a disappointing sophomore campaign, suiting up for just two games after being a healthy scratch for the majority of the season. He logged 37 snaps in Week 2 against the Bears, and then didn’t see the field again until the Lions’ season finale at Soldier Field.

Through two NFL seasons, he hasn’t notched a single sack, and he’s only recorded just seven total pressures. It doesn’t bode well for his prospects in Detroit entering the upcoming season, especially if Gill-Howard puts together a strong training camp.

The onus is on Wingo now more than ever before to impress the Detroit coaching staff and front office. And if he doesn’t, I’m willing to predict the third-year defensive tackle will be on the chopping block prior to Week 1.