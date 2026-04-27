One Veteran Free Agent Lions Must Sign After 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Detroit Lions, after making seven total picks, are a better team today than they were when they entered round one Thursday.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes addressed multiple needs on both sides of the ball, selecting a handful of players who are ready to make an impact right away. This included OT Blake Miller in the first round (No. 17 overall) and EDGE Derrick Moore in the second round (No. 50 overall).

As a result, the sixth-year GM has put the Lions in prime position to return to the playoffs in 2026.

While that is true, it wouldn't hurt Holmes & Co. to tap into the free-agent market one last time for some veteran insurance.

And if the organization chooses to do so, it should target five-time Pro Bowl EDGE Joey Bosa.

Bosa, who suited up for the Buffalo Bills last season, remains one of the league’s most proficient pass-rushers when healthy, and there’s no doubt he’d provide a significant boost to Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes tells Dan Miller he is excited this week to evaluate if more free agents can be added to the roster

Via: @FOX2Sports pic.twitter.com/OMada6YiSs — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) April 27, 2026

In 2025, he amassed five sacks, 30 quarterback hurries and 47 total pressures, while earning a 79.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and a mightily impressive 88.7 pass-rush grade.

Although Detroit just added Moore in the draft, it shouldn't deter the team from pursuing the highly accomplished Bosa.

In recent seasons, the Lions have learned the hard way that you can never have enough competent pass-rushers. And Bosa, who will be 31 this upcoming season, possesses just the right blend of physical skill and proper technique to remain productive well into his 30s.

In 2026, the veteran EDGE could serve as a mentor to Moore, plus provide the Lions with a difference-making complement for fellow Pro Bowl pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

With Bosa’s strong ability to win around the edge, he'd form a potent pass-rushing duo with Hutchinson, forcing opposing quarterbacks to account for pressure from both sides of the line.

And his presence alone would take Detroit's pass-rushing unit to the next level, elevating the play of Sheppard's defense as a whole.

Subsequently, adding Bosa, even with his durability being a question mark, would be a wise move by the Lions’ front office.

If I were Holmes & Co., I’d make a concerted effort to ink the savvy veteran to a short-term, incentive-laden contract.

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