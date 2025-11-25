The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Lions Win Against Giants

The Detroit Lions were able to avoid disaster by eventually defeating the New York Giants, in a game that required an overtime period to decide the winner.

Detroit clearly has one of the top running backs in the National Football League in Jahmyr Gibbs. The explosive runner carried the team and was able to erase a defensive performance that was filled with missed assignments and errors.

The New York Giants offense threw the kitchen sink at Detroit's defense, including running multiple trick plays.

Detroit's secondary had a poor performance overall, but were able to make the key plays late to give the offense a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Dan Campbell, when asked at his Monday media session, expressed he wished his team played cleaner overall this season.

"The easy thing to say is I wish we were cleaner in areas. Yeah, I wish we were cleaner altogether. It’s like you play good on one side and then the other side you’re sputtering a little bit or then the other side you do some things right and then maybe one of the units isn’t as good," said Campbell. "And you just want to feel like all three are good. But it’s also, maybe this is this year.

"As we continue to clean things up, just find a way to win. Just find a way to win, kind of like what happened yesterday. And then along the way, let’s just get our confidence up, let’s get a little momentum, let’s feed off each other. Because you can say what you want, yesterday at the end of the day, the best thing that happened was we did complement each other."

Kicker Jake Bates again proved why the team trusts his strong leg, as his 59-yard make tied the game at 27-27 and gave the team momentum heading into overtime.

"It’s like when we couldn’t score, they found a way to get a stop and then once we get put out, they go score, then we go score. And we ended up, that’s what got us back in the game. When we absolutely needed a stop, our defense made a huge stop," said Campbell. "Because it’s going to be very difficult to get back in that game fourth-down stop down there inside the 10-yard line.

"And then to force it into overtime, (Jake) Bates kick, that’s a clutch kick," Campbell added. "So, at the end of the day it’s like you take it the way it comes and you just try to improve along the way. And you just never know. I mean 15-2 felt great last year until you get booted right out. Then it’s like maybe we’ve got to go the hard road and just win. Let’s just win and find a way every week and grind it out.”

Detroit's defense allowed the Giants a total of 517 yards of offense and lost the overall time of possession. Campbell's squad was also penalized nine times for 81 yards.

The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast recaps the Lions Week 12 victory against the Giants and examines why the team had such a subpar performance at home.

