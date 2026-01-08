Will Lions GM Brad Holmes Change His Tune After Failed 2025 Season?

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and the front office are a significant reason the organization is viewed through the prism of "Super Bowl or bust" every year.

Now that the organization is no longer a laughing stock, questions must be asked why the team has regressed since 2023.

After a disappointing 9-8 season, Holmes has seen the team be within 30 minutes from winning the NFC to not being involved in the postseason at all.

The two-time Executive of the Year will address the media on Thursday afternoon, with supporters keenly listening to how the failures of the past two years are discussed.

Many reporters are interested in the offensive line, how different units will be replaced or addressed.

That is all fine and relevant, but there are a couple of significant questions that are far more important than the center position that Holmes must address.

Supporters are listening to hear a certain level of contrition and accountability for the team's recent failures.

Fans remember a general manager thumping his chest with reporters, even though the trophy case remains empty and is collecting more and more dust.

When supporters wondered why the defensive line position was not being addressed properly, Holmes was quite defensive, even questioning why that was such an important topic.

Whether he admits it or not, it is clear. The plan to draft a core group of players and retain their services was not ever going to be enough to get the team a Super Bowl win.

More: GM Brad Holmes Must Address These Major Detroit Lions Issues

Free agency and the trade deadline are vital parts of roster construction. There is a misconception the team didn't do much in free agency. Holmes has signed players. The bigger issue is the players added in certain positions have not made the team significantly better, given who departs every season.

The decisions made at cornerback in free agency are quite brutal. The lack of trade deadline moves has forced fans to question if their general manager is serious about winning a Super Bowl.

Based on the trade deadlines the past couple of years, it is fair for fans to call the Lions "unserious" about winning a Super Bowl.

The draft strategy was indicative of an organization operating as if they had won back-to-back Super Bowls.

Too many players were selected that have not competed for starting jobs, or were intended to be stashed away. The NFL is not a place to redshirt players.

Given how fast a team can go from first to worst, Detroit is learning quickly that each draft pick is a real commodity.

The fastest way to get supporters to change their tune is to admit fault and acknowledge some changes, even significant ones, need to be made to get the team over the hump.

Luckily, the "We're Good" era won't last too long, especially after a drastic regression.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI