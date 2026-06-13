Popular Streamer Delivers SB Message To Jared Goff at World Cup

The United States mens national soccer team kicked off their World Cup hopes with a dominant 4-1 victory against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium.

In attendance were many celebrities, athletes and popular internet streamers.

IShowSpeed, who has over 55 million YouTube subscribers, donned a U.S.A. soccer jersey and shared a FaceTime call with his father during a livestream. The Detroit native was asked to find Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who was also in the suite with his wife.

"Go win a championship this year, man," Goff was told on the phone by IShowSpeed's father.

The veteran replied, "I got you."

Ever the classy individual, Goff also told Speed's father, "Hey, put a shirt on." IShowSpeed indicated he wanted to attend a Lions game this season, when asked by Detroit's starting signal-caller.

The United States had never scored four goals or more in a World Cup game.

“It was a great match, was amazing for our fans to see, to watch this type of game,” coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “I am so proud, and we are so proud, because I think we are winning a lot of fans.”

The United States is in Group D, along with Paraguay, Austrailia and Turkey. Back in May, the group gathered for their preparation to play in one of the world's top soccer competitions that takes place once every four years.

“That is why we were desperate one year ago to work with the whole team," said Pochettino. "And we didn’t have the possibility. We know very well that if you have the possibility to work three or four weeks with a whole group, that you believe these type of things can happen. I think they need to know us. We need to know them, to understand what we expect from them.

"When you only have a few days to reunite and to play, you only select players, but you cannot coach," Pochettino explained further. "Only in this type of tournament, the World Cup, because you have a preparation two, three, four weeks, I think that is the only moment that we can coach.”

This year, the Super Bowl also takes place at SoFi Stadium, where Goff played when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

IShowSpeed with Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff at the World Cup tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Sfal7v5qzV — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) June 13, 2026

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