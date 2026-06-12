Malcolm Rodriguez Is Hungry, Healthy, Ready To Earn Starting Job

Fifth-year pro Malcolm Rodriguez will enter training camp as the favorite to win the starting WILL linebacker job.

It marks the first time in his NFL career where he has a legitimate shot at claiming a starting job coming out of summer camp.

Yet, Rodriguez, who missed all of training camp a year ago while recovering from a torn ACL, approached this offseason no differently.

“Shep (Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) always preaches about competition. So, it’s one of those things where you come back to camp, get ready for competition and the best guy will play,” the 2022 sixth-round pick told reporters Thursday.

Rodriguez saw live game action for the first time last season in Week 11, proceeding to suit up for seven total games. He amassed just 12 total tackles, including a single tackle for loss, in the injury-abbreviated campaign.

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It was widely apparent that the Oklahoma State product was still bothered by the ACL ailment upon his activation from the physically unable to perform list. Subsequently, he focused this offseason on getting back into physical and mental shape for the upcoming season.

“It was always about just getting healthy, coming back from injury, getting healthy,” Rodriguez said of his focus this offseason. “Coming from last season, I didn’t feel like my best, like what I used to feel like. It was one of those things going into the offseason, fresh mindset, clear mindset, and getting back right.”

The ever-hungry Rodriguez, who’s become a fan favorite among Lions fans due to his relentless motor, is expected to compete for the starting WILL linebacker job in camp along with rookie Jimmy Rolder and free-agent acquisition Damone Clark. Rolder was a fourth-round pick of Detroit this past April, while Clark entered the pros in 2022 and has previously played for the Cowboys and the Texans.

It should be an intense competition throughout the summer, and “Rodrigo” – as he’s affectionately known – is ready to earn the gig outright.

The Lions, which are largely considered to have a deeper roster than a year ago, will also have other positions up for grabs throughout camp. And Rodriguez, for one, is excited to see how it all plays out.

“It brings the level of play up for sure,” Rodriguez said of the heavy competition at multiple positions entering camp. “And it’s one of those things where those guys are going to stand out to the competition. Like I said, Shep and all the coaches preach it all the time about the level of competition. Training camp’s going to be a great one this year.”