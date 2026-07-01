5 Potential Landing Spots For Former Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is already planning for his future, after being released by the team that invested a first-round pick to select him back in 2024.

According to his attorney Harvey Steinberg, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back has already been contacted by three NFL team's in the last 48 hours.

Arnold has now hit the league's waiver wire, as his release has become official.

Steinberg explained, in reply to a recent motion by Florida prosecutors to have Arnold fitted with a GPS tether, "Mr. Arnold is not a flight risk, nor is he a danger to the community. He is confined to his home by both court conditions and media scrutiny and anticipates that he will have employment with another NFL team within 30 days."

Additional Insider Analysis: How Detroit Lions Depth Chart Changes Without Terrion Arnold

Here are five team's that could take a chance and sign Arnold, should he clear waivers.

Jets

Aaron Glenn is now the head coach of the AFC East squad. Detroit's former defensive coordinator may want to reunite with a player he worked very closely with for a season. Because of Glenn's nature as a strong relationship builder with players, there could be a bond between the two parties that could be beneficial for Arnold.

The former NFL defensive back may be the only coach who can instantly reach the 23-year-old and keep him focused on improving his craft.

Commanders

Washington is in an interesting spot at the cornerback position. Mike Sainristil's production dipped in 2025 after a strong rookie campaign, while 2025 second-round pick Trey Amos is expected to start opposite of him.

The Commanders signed former Lion Amik Robertson to be their nickel cornerback, but could benefit from adding some competition to the room. They could view Arnold as a player who would bring just that.

Cowboys

After Trevon Diggs was waived, the Cowboys were in the market for a second cornerback opposite of DaRon Bland. They signed Cobie Durant from the Los Angeles Rams, and drafted Caleb Downs to be their nickel.

However, Arnold has starting experience and could be a player the Cowboys view as competition for Durant and Bland. He could also be injury insurance, as Bland has been limited to 19 games over the last two seasons.

Chiefs

The Chiefs made a big change to their secondary this offseason, as Trent McDuffie was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. They drafted Mansoor DeLane in the first-round, and reunited with veteran L'Jarius Sneed.

However, their depth remains questionable, and currently their backups include Kristian Fulton and 2025 third-round pick Nohl Williams. Arnold would give them some experienced depth.

Buccaneers

The cornerback position may be the biggest question mark on the Buccaneers' defense. There are a lot of talented options within the group, but there's uncertainty in the secondary. Right now, the starters are expected to be Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison.

Behind those two, Josh Hayes and Damarion Williams are both backups but neither played a defensive snap last season. As a result, a player like Arnold could be the ideal find for them who could compete for a starting spot on the outside.

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