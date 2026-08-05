Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On Detroit Lions About Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions are actively in contract negotiation talks with star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

After Bijan Robinson inked a new lucrative contract, many believe that the former first-round pick would be next in line.

ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith was not all that impressed the team has not already secured the services of one of the top running backs in the National Football League.

Earlier this week, Smith sounded off on the Lions, expressing Gibbs is a major reason the team is relevant heading into the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

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"To the Detroit Lions, who the hell do you think you are? Do y'all understand who the hell Jahmyr Gibbs is? Last two seasons, leads the NFL with 38 touchdowns, four more than any other player. Ranks third in scrimmage yards behind Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry," said Smith. "Oh, by the way, ranks No. 31 among running backs with an average annual salary of $4.46 million. That brother is a stud. You see that all-world play. You see that playmaker. I understand that the Lions came up short. It damn sure wasn't his fault.

"A matter of fact, he kept them relevant. He was the reason you actually sat on the outside looking in, wondering whether or not the Detroit Lions were gonna make the playoffs. And by the way, if they did, oh, excuse me, this is a team you better watch out for because of that game-breaker right there. Why the hell is he waiting for his money? You're damn right he better get signed today."

Following the conclusion of training camp practice on Tuesday morning, general manager Brad Holmes briefly spoke to Fox-2 reporter Jennifer Hammond.

When asked if Robinson signing would expedite a deal getting done with the speedy running back, he expressed, "It usually expedites things. But we will see.”

Gibbs has been present at practice, but still has yet to participate. He maintains the support of his teammates and the coaching staff, many of whom believe he should be the highest-paid player at his position.

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