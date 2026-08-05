NFL Training Camp Roundup: Why Jahmyr Gibbs Is Next in Line for a Record-Setting Payday

The dog days of summer are continuing on in the NFL as we begin the month of August, and with training camps ramping up and real football just around the corner, Sports Illustrated is back with another daily roundup of all the latest from across the league.

Between a handful of 2023 first-round picks signing massive contract extensions, some unfortunate injury updates and the retirement of a journeyman defensive back, there was no shortage of news across the league on Tuesday. Oh, and you missed last night’s debut episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks, we’ve got you covered with a look at some of the best moments .

Now, it’s time to dive into some of the top stories you may have missed from around the NFL on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Jahmyr Gibbs is next up to be paid after Bijan Robinson’s extension with Falcons

Bijan Robinson has opened the door for Jahmyr Gibbs to be paid. | Robinson: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Gibbs: Junfu Han, USA TODAY

Bijan Robinson has set the standard for another massive running back payday coming in the NFL.

After the Falcons running back signed a three-year extension with the Falcons on Tuesday—a deal that’s worth up to $75 million and pays him an average per year (APY) of $22.25 million, a league record —Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions is now next up to reset the market.

Both Robinson and Gibbs were selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft by Atlanta and Detroit, respectively, and have quickly emerged as two of the league’s premier backs. Robinson earned first-team All-Pro honors last season and was voted to his second consecutive Pro Bowl, while Gibbs led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in ‘24 and made his third straight Pro Bowl in ’25.

Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked on Tuesday what Robinson’s extension means for their negotiations with Gibbs, who has been a hold-in throughout the start of training camp.

“It’s not gonna hurt, but we’ll see,” he answered . “Look, I’m anxious to get Gibbs back out there. Every day that goes by, that’s another day that you feel like you miss with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. But there again, it’ll get done when it gets done.”

Robinson was the first of three 2023 first-round picks to be handed a massive extension on Tuesday.

Zay Flowers also gets paid...

Zay Flowers signed for an APY of $35 million. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of 2023 first-rounders getting the bag, the Ravens and wide receiver Zay Flowers agreed to a new contract extension on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , it’s a four-year, $140 million pact that includes $108 million in guarantees and will pay Flowers an average of $35 million per year—tying him with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the fourth-highest salary at the position in the NFL.

Flowers was selected by Baltimore with the No. 22 pick in the ’23 draft, and has tallied back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons on his way to two consecutive Pro Bowl nods. He’ll now continue to lead the Ravens’ wide receiver room under new head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

... as does Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright got paid on Tuesday. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rounding out the trio of said ’23 first-rounders to be paid on Tuesday was tackle Darnell Wright, who inked a massive four-year, $116 million extension with the Bears that includes $93 million in guarantees— the most for an offensive lineman in NFL history .

Wright was named a second-team All-Pro last season after helping Chicago average 144.5 rushing yards per game—third-most in the NFL—and keep Caleb Williams upright. The quarterback was sacked just 24 times in 2025, the third-fewest among quarterbacks who started all 17 games.

Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker feared to have suffered torn ACL

Walker left Tuesday's Falcons practice with a knee injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons received some devastating injury news on Tuesday, as according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Steve Wyche , edge rusher Jalon Walker is feared to have torn his ACL.

Walker, who was drafted by Atlanta with the No. 15 pick in 2025, went down during a team period at Tuesday’s practice and was carted off the field. The 22-year-old will reportedly undergo an MRI to confirm the injury.

Two Eagles WRs miss practice with hamstring injuries

Makai Lemon missed Tuesday's Eagles practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Eagles did their part to load up at wide receiver this offseason—anticipating their inevitable trade of A.J. Brown to the Patriots —the room is already dealing with several injuries to start training camp.

Neither veteran DeVonta Smith nor rookie Makai Lemon practiced on Tuesday as they work through hamstring injuries, though according to 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks , there is no long-term concern for either.

With both Smith and Lemon out, the Eagles’ starting wide receivers on Tuesday were Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Britain Covey.

Cardinals to start rookie QB Carson Beck in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game

Carson Beck will start for the Cardinals in Thursday night's preseason game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cardinals did right by Jacoby Brissett late last month , giving him a one-year raise following a career season in 2025, they’ll be trotting out a different quarterback to begin Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

As announced by coach Mike LaFleur on Tuesday , Arizona will start rookie signal-caller Carson Beck in their 2026 preseason debut. The Cardinals selected the 24-year-old in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft.

“I had no clue I was going to start,” Beck said after Tuesday’s practice in Glendale. “I thought I was going to play, but I had no expectations. Obviously our schedule has been crazy right now. But I’m looking forward to it. ... It’s a game at the end of the day. Not really any nerves. More excitement than anything.”

Thursday night’s game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Stefon Diggs is on the Commanders’ radar as they look to add a wide receiver

Stefon Diggs is garnering interest from the Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders, in need of an established wide receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin, are reportedly looking into adding Stefon Diggs to the mix.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler , Washington is “monitoring the situation” with the veteran Diggs, who is intrigued by the idea of playing with the club as he’s from the DMV area. “It seems like this is a realistic option as the sides keep in contact with Diggs,” Fowler added.

Diggs, 31, played with the Patriots in 2025 after tearing his ACL in ’24, hauling in 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while helping New England to an appearance in Super Bowl LX.

Cornerback Akhello Witherspoon retires at age 31

Ahkello Witherspoon is retiring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Longtime NFL cornerback Akhello Witherspoon is calling it a career.

After signing a one-year contract with the Commanders this offseason and reporting to training camp, the 31-year-old has instead decided to retire before taking on a 10th NFL season. Witherspoon informed the team of his intentions on Tuesday morning and was placed on the reserve/retired list.

A third-round pick (No. 66) of 49ers in the 2017 draft, Witherspoon spent his first four seasons in San Francisco, tallying 24 passes defensed and three interceptions. He then signed with the Seahawks in the spring of 2021 before being traded to the Steelers ahead of the regular season. Witherspoon also spent time with the Rams from 2023 to ’25.

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