Report: NFL Writer Has Optimistic Timeline For Jahmyr Gibbs Extension

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is now the last remaining running back in search of a lucrative new NFL contract extension.

NFL insider Jonathan Jones recently shared on social media, "Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is the last RB standing. Sources have expressed optimism a deal would get done this week for Gibbs."

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has now reportedly inked a two-year, $44 million extension.

The average annual pay of $22 million per season is second to Bijan Robinson, who is earning $22.25 million a year.

An interesting figure that could be holding up Gibbs' contract is the amount of guaranteed money that will be offered. Robinson earned $51 million in guaranteed dollars, but Arizona Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love secured a fully guaranteed $53 million rookie contract.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is the last RB standing. Sources have expressed optimism a deal would get done this week for Gibbs. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 6, 2026

Many pundits expect Gibbs to eventually become the highest-paid player at his position.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, speaking with local reporters on Thursday morning, shared, "One of our best players. (He is) going to be ready when the moment comes. I think we know what that's gonna look like when he hits the field for us."

Robinson weighs in on top running back debate

The talented Falcons running back expressed he and Gibbs have remained in contact this offseason.

"We just told each other, ‘Just hang in there, everything’s going to get done, everything’s going to be all right.' And it’s cool to see him go through it, too," Robinson said. "And I hope he gets the most out of what he deserves because he deserves it. Deserves it all.”

Robinson expressed both he and Gibbs have embraced the competition and enjoy going back and forth about who is the top running back in the league.

“The Bijan-Gibbs debate is actually cool to see. It actually helps us both out because every single Sunday or whatever day we play, we’re always trying to compete against each other," said Robinson. "And to have a guy like that, that I can compete with in whatever game he’s playing in and whatever game I’m playing in, we just know that we have to give our best effort. So, it’s cool to experience that.”

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