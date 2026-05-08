Pros and Cons of Lions Signing CB Kenny Moore II

The Detroit Lions have had a solid offseason building depth in the cornerbacks room, adding the likes of Roger McCreary in free agency and Keith Abney through the draft.

Yet, as the Lions have found out the hard way in recent seasons, you can never have enough depth.

Dan Campbell's squad has been crushed by the injury bug the past two seasons, especially on the defensive side of the ball. And even when at full health, Detroit's defensive backfield has experienced its fair share of struggles.

Subsequently, the Lions could be open to the idea of adding another cornerback in free agency before the start of training camp.

Enter veteran slot corner Kenny Moore II, who was cut by the Indianapolis Colts Thursday after an unsuccessful trade request.

Moore, who will be 31 this season, had played his entire career in Indianapolis prior to his release.

The Valdosta State product entered the pros in 2017 and suited up for nine years with the Colts, most notably being named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Moore had a productive stint in Indianapolis, recording at least three interceptions and six passes defensed in five of his nine seasons with the franchise.

He signed a three-year, $30 million extension with the Colts following a 2023 campaign during which he amassed 93 total tackles, three interceptions and six passes defensed in 16 games. And he followed that up with another productive season in 2024, compiling 78 total tackles, three interceptions and seven passes defensed.

For his efforts, Moore earned Pro Football Focus overall marks of 76.8 and 70.1 in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Moore wasn't quite as productive in 2025, posting a PFF overall grade of 66.7. However, he still managed to produce 55 combined tackles, an interception and six passes defensed in 14 games (seven starts).

He didn't exactly thrive in first-year Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's system. However, he still showed glimpses of being a reliable corner, especially against the run. In fact, he recorded an 84.4 PFF run-defense mark, the second-best run-defense grade of his career.

Moore might no longer be in his prime and be a reliable week-to-week starter at this stage in his career. And it can also be argued that Campbell & Co. no longer have a dire need at corner after their moves this offseason.

Yet, I'm of the mindset that Moore could still provide Detroit with some valuable snaps as a reserve in 2026, plus spot start at nickel when needed.

Consequently, if I were the Lions, I'd strongly consider inking the veteran DB to a one-year deal prior to the start of training camp.