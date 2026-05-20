Pros and Cons of Lions Signing DT Daniel Ekuale

The Detroit Lions have plugged holes and added depth at a variety of positions this offseason. Yet, Detroit could still use some help along the interior of the defensive line.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes allowed defensive tackles Roy Lopez and DJ Reader to both walk in free agency, and has done very little to replace them up to this point.

Holmes did draft defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard in the sixth round of this past April's draft. However, it wouldn't be wise to expect the first-year pro to contribute to Kelvin Sheppard's defense in a significant fashion in 2026.

Subsequently, Detroit has a void to fill on its defensive line prior to the start of training camp.

Enter defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, who has spent parts of seven seasons with the Browns, the Jaguars, the Patriots and the Steelers.

Ekuale, who most recently suited up for the Steelers in 2025, has enjoyed his longest NFL stint with New England. The 32-year-old appeared in 41 games for the Patriots across four seasons (2021-24), most notably starting in 16 contests for the Robert Kraft-owned franchise in ‘24. He amassed 74 total tackles, including six for loss, eight quarterback hits and five sacks during his time in New England.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder would make his biggest impact in Detroit as a rotational piece, occasionally spelling Tyleik Williams at nose tackle. In addition, he'd be expected to be a run-stuffing presence on the interior, helping to limit the productivity of opposing teams’ ground games.

Sure, Ekuale has his limitations, too. He's been a subpar pass-rusher all throughout his career, with eight total sacks to his name in 1,713 career snaps. Additionally, he recorded just one sack and a dismal 51.9 Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade in his last full season (2024).

So, he's far from a high-impact defender who can start on a weekly basis. He's instead best suited for a reserve gig, and could make a difference in that role for Detroit.

The veteran lineman would also hardly break the bank for Holmes & Co., as he could be had on a one-year deal. Subsequently, I believe inking Ekuale to a contract would be a worthwhile investment for the Lions.

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