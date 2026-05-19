Colin Cowherd Has Bold Theory About Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Schedule

The Detroit Lions 2026 NFL schedule has been examined in a myriad of ways.

Some are highly concerned regarding the early bye week and having three road games against division rivals to close the season present significant challenges.

Others are taking stock in the fact Dan Campbell's squad is playing a fourth-place schedule that features a home slate of games that don't appear as daunting at first glance.

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd provided a bold analysis of Detroit's 17-game slate following the official release of the league schedule.

After seeing the Lions would be facing the Bills early in the season, the long-time sports radio host declared the National Football League actually wanted Detroit in the Super Bowl this year.

"Lions schedule. Again, big brand in the NFL. Yet deep down, I think they want the Bills and the Lions in the Super Bowl," said Cowherd. "I think, they wouldn't get it. Because it's like the two teams in America, it'd be impossible not to root for. Look at the Lions schedule. Where are their two toughest games? Week 16, or it's Week 17 and Week 18 at the Bears and at the Packers. Very workable games. I mean, they they given them the Bills early, but they surround them with the Saints and Jets at home. That is the NFL. Doesn't just do ping pong balls. Oh the game's landed where they landed. It doesn't work that way, okay."

Additional Insider Analysis: 4 Reasons Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Schedule Is Very Promising

An aspect of Detroit's schedule to pay attention to is team's with new head coaches mostly appear later in the season, giving them ample time to get their systems in place.

Team's like the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants feature head coaches that are expected to have their teams ready to perform on a weekly basis. Both will visit Ford Field in 2026 in the second half of the season.

Detroit is still among the small list of NFL team's that not yet to appear once in the Super Bowl. If Campbell and the coaching staff can navigate the schedule effectively, the hope is a return to the postseason after one year absent.

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