Prosecutor Makes Decision About DK Metcalf After Lions Fan Incident

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has made a decision regarding Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, following an unfortunate incident that took place at Ford Field last season.

In a statement released, the veteran wide receiver will not face any criminal charges for walking over to a Detroit Lions fan and having an aggressive interaction.

The incident was captured by television cameras and fans in the stands at the Lions home field, who were watching the Lions take on the Steelers.

After the incident, the video went viral all across social media.

Ryan Kennedy, who has been a season-ticket member for years, has pursued a civil lawsuit that is still ongoing against Metcalf, Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson and Ford Field management, claiming defamatory statements have significantly impacted his life in a negative manner.

A statement reads, via the Detroit Free Press, "At approximately 5:30 p.m., it is alleged that Kennedy left his seat holding a Metcalf jersey to get an autograph. As he approached the front railing of the stands, he said something to Mr. Metcalf. As Mr. Metcalf approached the stands, there was a brief interaction where Mr. Metcalf grabbed his shirt and pushed him back.

"At approximately 5:30 p.m., it is alleged that [Kennedy] left his seat holding a Metcalf jersey to get an autograph. As he approached the front railing of the stands, he said something to Mr. Metcalf. As Mr. Metcalf approached the stands, there was a brief interaction where Mr. Metcalf grabbed his shirt and pushed him back. The fan did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game," the statement read.

Attorney Jonathan R. Marko of Marko Law has explained the legal matter being resolved will not any type of impact on the current defamation lawsuit filed on behalf of his client.

"I think a reasonable person upon seeing the video would consider that an assault and/or a battery under the criminal law," Marko told the newspaper. He indicated a case of that magnitude would cost the County a significant amount of money, time and resources, which is why he believes the legal matter is being dropped.

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