Former Buccaneers WR Who Won Super Bowl Visits Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller for a visit on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Miller, 29, was the second receiver who visited the team's Allen Park Performance Center this week. It was also reported James Proche was in town for a tryout.

After playing collegiately at Bowling Green (2015-2018), Miller was selected in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His tenure lasted four seasons with the NFC South squad.

In 2020, he secured 33 receptions for 501 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

He spent one season (2023) in Atlanta before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Detroit currently features nine receivers on the roster, including Kendrick Law, who was drafted in the fifth-round.

Following the visit in Motown, Miller is headed to Chicago to tryout for Detroit's NFC North rival.

General manager Brad Holmes shared with play-by-play voice Dan Miller why the team was fond of Law coming out of college.

"I don't know what it was about him when I was at that Alabama versus Georgia game in 2020. I don't know what it was," said Holmes. "I just, I saw him run around. It was during the game, and I'm looking. I was like, 'Man, he's kind of built like a running back. But, how did he run that route and stop on a dime, get out of his breaks like that? So, he just felt really explosive when I saw that he popped up at Kentucky. I was like, 'This is the guy. And I was like, wow.' So again, I hadn't really done his film yet. I was like, 'Man, this guy's a good football player.'"

Holmes also told Miller the personnel department was spending this week evaluating free agents.

"I'm actually excited about getting going next week, kind of just looking at if there are any guys that are still out there," said Holmes. "There might be some guys that got invited to minicamps that might not get signed. We might have another spot left that we can sign. You never know what is going to come across the waivers.

"We have already kind of identified guys already. Veteran free agents that are going to be available," Holmes added. "I'm real excited about next week. But no, it's never-ending. It never stops. It is never good enough."

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