Roundtable: Lions 2026 Schedule Preview

The Detroit Lions On SI staff examines the Lions' schedule for the 2026 NFL season.

1. Who do you want the Lions to open the season against?

Christian Booher: I'd like to see the Lions open the year against a divisional opponent, preferably the Minnesota Vikings. I think the Vikings have the most questions surrounding them throughout the offseason, and as a result I think it could be good for the Lions to get a look at them early.

Vito Chirco: I'm going to go with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions have had some good battles with Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in recent memory, including during Detroit's run to the NFC Championship Game in 2023. I think the Lions fanbase will enjoy booing Mayfield and attempting to disrupt the snap count for him and Tampa Bay. And I think this will be another Buccaneers-Lions matchup that will go down to the wire, making for a top-notch season-opening contest.

Emmett Matasovsky: Looking at storylines, it would be unsurprising to see the Lions take on either Chicago, the New York Jets, or New Orleans to open the season. Personally, my gut is telling me that the Lions see the Saints on opening night.

The squads have played once since Dan Campbell was hired, a 33-28 Lions win in Louisiana in 2023. I just have a hunch it will be New Orleans. That said, I can see the Munich contest going for New Orleans and Detroit, with New Orleans and the heavy French roots of the city and Detroit being Germany’s NFL team.

2. Which team should the Lions play on Thanksgiving?

Booher: The Lions have been playing a rotating cast of divisional opponents on Thanksgiving over the past few years, and I'd like to see that change this year. I would love to see them take on a team like the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving this season.

The Patriots are coming off a Super Bowl appearance this year, and Drake Maye is one of the NFL's ascending young quarterbacks. I think this could be an excellent matchup in November with both teams possibly carrying big playoff stakes.

Chirco: I'd like to see a matchup with Ben Johnson and the Bears on Thanksgiving. There's still a lot of animosity between Lions fans and Johnson, and there's been a bit of extra juice added to the rivalry due to the Bears winning the NFC North last season. I believe this would make for a highly intriguing Thanksgiving Day affair.

Matasovsky: Thanksgiving is a time when people come together for food, family and NFC North football. With half my family from Minnesota, I am going to be biased and say Detroit plays Minnesota for Thanksgiving, leading to fun banter in family group chats as we give thanks.

It is also a good redemption opportunity for the Lions after an embarrassing road loss last season, where the Lions lost by self-inflicted turnovers and mistakes despite their defensive pressure on a Minnesota team down multiple quarterbacks.

3. Do you think the Lions have the easiest schedule in the NFL?

Booher: The metrics say the Lions indeed have the easiest schedule, and I think it certainly will be more favorable than last year's. Their roster is still one of the most talented in the league when fully healthy, and I think they'll have an opportunity to roll through some of their opponents who are struggling.

However, I am also a firm believer in the fact that any team can win on any given day, and because of that I'll stop short of saying that I think their schedule is the easiest in the entire league. They'll be challenged, certainly.

Chirco: I think an argument can definitely be made for it. Right off the bat, the Lions will have an easier schedule than a season ago because of their last-place finish in the NFC North in 2025. With that said, they'll face nine teams that finished below .500 last season. Plus, Detroit's schedule is the easiest when it comes to the projected Vegas win totals for each of its opponents.

Subsequently, at this present juncture, I could be convinced to say the Lions possess the weakest 2026 schedule.

Matasovsky: After last season, it would be easy to call this schedule a cakewalk. However, the NFC North is a brutal slate, along with a trip to Buffalo and Carolina, and hosting Super Bowl runner-up New England.

I will not give it the superlative of being the easiest in the NFL, but I will call it a significantly less daunting schedule on paper.

4. What game are you most excited about?

Booher: With the Chicago Bears coming off a division championship, I think that matchup between Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson at Ford Field could be electric. The Bears outperformed all their expectations last year, but won't be sneaking up on anyone in 2025. Add in all the extra motivation of this being a divisional game, and this could wind up being one of the most exciting games on the Lions' entire schedule.

Chirco: I have a few I'm excited about this season: home contests with the Bears and the Patriots plus a road tilt with the Bills. However, I'm going to go with playing Mike Vrabel and the reigning AFC champion Patriots.

First off, playing New England will be a great litmus test for Dan Campbell's squad. Second, there's a tremendous amount of intrigue surrounding the Patriots currently due to the off-the-field drama involving Vrabel and NFL reporter Diana Russini.

It'll also be interesting to see how Kelvin Sheppard's defense fares against New England signal-caller Drake Maye, who had a breakout campaign in 2025.

Because of the above reasons, I believe this will end up being a must-see contest for both Lions and Patriots fans in 2026.

Matasovsky: The journalist in me loves storylines and good football, so the matchups against the Bears might be the ones I am most excited about. The Lions decimated the Bears at home last season, but the road contest against the Bears in an (albeit meaningless) Week 18 game is what football was about.

When picking a team that Detroit does not typically see, it will be the matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions and Bucs have not been able to find much separation from each other in previous matchups, so it will be entertaining to watch, although you may need to remember to breathe in the last quarter.

5. What road game would you like to attend this year?

Booher: We don't know yet what primetime games the Lions will play, but any of those on the road would be fun to attend. I think the Bills would be a great road atmosphere, especially if the weather is nice and it's early in the year. The Bills have one of the best fan bases, and the environment would be awesome to witness. Detroit's trip to Germany will be a home game on the schedule, but that would be a fun trip as well.

Chirco: I know it will likely be freezing cold there, but I'm going to go with the Lions’ road tilt with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. No offense to Lions fans, but there's nothing quite like the “Bills Mafia” fanbase. It's an insanely rabid group of fans that jumps on tables and is hugely passionate about their team. There might not be another atmosphere like it in the NFL, and I'd like to experience it – despite the potentially frigid temps – this upcoming season.

Matasovsky: This is tough. The warm weather locations of Arizona and Miami are calling my name, and my recent travels to Chicago, Buffalo and Minnesota give me some comfort in those cities.

If I am picking one game to attend, I will go with Arizona. Warm weather, knocking a state off of places I have yet to visit and a very strong chance of winning make this the choice for me.