4 Reasons Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Schedule Is Very Promising

The Detroit Lions schedule is now officially available to review and examine.

While Dan Campbell's squad is playing a fourth-place schedule, the ending stretch, which features three division games in four weeks on the road, presents the roster their biggest challenge.

Early in the season, there are opportunities to secure a handful of victories, as the opponents are coming off disappointing 2025 seasons.

Here are four reasons the Lions 2026 NFL schedule can end up being beneficial to Campbell's squad.

Early portion of schedule is favorable

In the first five weeks, the Lions only play one team, the Buffalo Buffalo Bills, that was able to secure a playoff victory last season.

Detroit opens up against a Saints team that is still in the early phases of a new regime. Campbell should be quite familiar with the Jets and will have the Lions in prime position to take advantage of knowing how Aaron Glenn operates.

The Arizona Cardinals are not favored to win a single game on their 2026 schedule.

Bills game is early in the season

Typically, it takes NFL teams about three to four games to get fully acclimated at the start of a new season.

Buffalo will be still learning how new head coach Joe Brady likes to operate in his new role leading the team.

Facing Buffalo in Week 2 should give Detroit an opportunity to take advantage of any early season woes that are inherent when a team hires new coaches and brings in new players.

Lions have opportunity to win all games at Ford Field this season

Detroit's first two division games take place at Ford Field. Following an early bye in Week 6, the team faces the Packers and Vikings just before the halfway mark of the season.

The game against the New England Patriots to set to take place in Germany. Detroit's home slate features many winnable games and will provide fans the opportunity to celebrate after the conclusion of 60 minutes of action.

Lions road schedule is not daunting outside of division games

Detroit will face their fair share of challenges against division rivals. But when the team packs up their bags and heads on the road, they are favored in the majority of road games.

The Bills game is the most challenging on paper, as the Lions are also scheduled to face the Falcons, Cardinals, Panthers and Dolphins away from Ford Field.

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