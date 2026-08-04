Grading the NFL’s Latest Round of Massive Contract Extensions

Tuesday was payday in the NFL, as three first-round picks from the 2023 draft cashed in on record-breaking contract extensions.

For those unfamiliar, drafted players become eligible for contract extensions after their third season, making this offseason a pivotal one for members of the 2023 draft class. We’ve already seen a variety of negotiation tactics play out, with Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez limiting his participation during minicamp before reporting as a full participant this summer. Others in Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, meanwhile, have been hold-ins to begin their teams’ training camps, a strategy that certainly paid off for Robinson, who landed a record-setting extension alongside fellow 2023 first-rounders Zay Flowers of the Ravens and Darnell Wright of the Bears.

Here’s a breakdown of all three monumental extensions, with and a grade for each.

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers was drafted with the No. 22 pick in 2023. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract details: Four years, $140 million ($35 million), $108 million guaranteed

Despite standing 5'9" and weighing only 183 pounds, Flowers has stayed remarkably healthy to start his career. Since being drafted by the Ravens with the No. 22 pick in 2023, the speedy wide receiver has appeared in 50 of 51 regular-season games over his first three seasons. During that span, Flowers has tallied back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons, scored 16 total touchdowns, and has been named to the past two Pro Bowl Games.

Baltimore handed him a whopping $108 million in guaranteed money with this extension, by far the most for a wide receiver in NFL history.

It’s a steep price for a player in Flowers that, while a solid piece—and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite target—isn’t among the top echelon of wide receivers in the game.

Grade: B

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson's new $22.25 million APY is a league record among running backs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract details: Four years, $66.75 million ($22.25 million APY), $51 million guaranteed

While Robinson wasn’t able to surpass Jeremiyah Love for the most guaranteed money ever given to a running back—thanks to an interesting loophole in the NFL’s rookie wage scale —the fourth-year pro now owns the highest average annual salary (APY) at the position, as his $22.25 million per year officially tops Saquon Barkley's $20.6 million.

Robinson is a star in the making, having tallied two first-team All-Pro nods in 2025 (one at running back, another as an all-purpose player) and a second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. The 24-year-old has rushed for 3,910 yards and 25 touchdowns to start his career while adding 1,738 yards and nine scores through the air.

Normally, I’d be against paying running backs the big bucks, as relatively recent history has shown that backing up the Brinks truck for them doesn’t always lead to Super Bowl titles (see: the Patriots and Chiefs). With Robinson, however, he’s become the focal point of Atlanta’s offense, and if he can stay on the field, should ultimately prove to be worth every penny.

Grade: A-

Darnell Wright, RT, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams' front side will be protected for the foreseeable future. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Contract details: Four years, $116 million ($29 million APY), $93 million guaranteed

Wright’s new contract with the Bears is the largest ever for a right tackle (his $29 million APY is second only to left tackle Laremy Tunsil’s $30.1 million) and carries with it the most guaranteed money for an offensive lineman in NFL history.

Wright has started 49 games for Chicago since being selected with the No. 10 pick in 2023, and has served as quarterback Caleb Williams’s front-side tackle for each of the past two seasons. In 2025, he helped the Bears average 144.5 rushing yards per game—the third-most in the NFL—and anchored an offensive line that allowed Williams to be sacked only 24 times, the third-fewest among quarterbacks who started all 17 games. Wright earned second-team All-Pro honors for his efforts.

Wright has had only one standout season. Still, quality offensive tackles are hard to come by in the NFL, and Chicago is betting on Wright’s 2025 performance being a trend, rather than an outlier.

Grade: C+