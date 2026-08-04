How New Contract of RB Bijan Robinson Impacts Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions now understand what the new running back looks like after Bijan Robinson agreed to a new contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to multiple reports, Robinson is set to earn an average annual value of $22,250,000 over the next three seasons. His deal is three years and worth up to a total of $75 million.

With Robinson currently the highest-paid running back, the Lions will continue their negotiations with the former first-round draft pick.

Dan Campbell was asked prior to practice on Tuesday if Robinson securing a new deal could expedite Gibbs landing a new deal and re-joining the team to participate at training camp. He admitted that he is somewhat anxious about the work Gibbs has missed, but still appears confident in getting a deal done.

"I think it's certainly not gonna hurt. It's not gonna hurt, but we'll see," said Campbell. "Look, I'm anxious to get Gibbs back out there. Every day that goes by, that's another day that you feel like you missed with him and getting him out there with the guys, and him doing his part. But there again, man, it'll get done when it gets done."

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Gibbs has been present for meetings at the team facility, but has not participated in a single training camp practice.

While Gibbs was evasive with reporters on Monday, it is clear that a new contract is going to be potentially record-setting.

Teammates and the Lions' coaching staff have remained supportive, understanding that the business side of the game is always a factor.

"Jahmyr is my dog. I miss him out here. Hopefully, he'll be out here sooner rather than later. I talk to him quite a bit. Obviously, I can't share everything with you guys," said St. Brown. "I love Jahmyr, and I miss him out here. Like I said, hopefully he'll be out here sooner rather than later."

Jacob Saylors and Isiah Pacheco have had the opportunity to take advantage of Gibbs' absence, banking valuable reps early in the summer. Meanwhile, third-year running back Sione Vaki was poised for an opportunity but he will be out after getting poked in the eye and suffering a broken nose.

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