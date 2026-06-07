Roundtable: Final 2026 Lions OTA Preview

The Detroit Lions On SI staff takes a look at the week ahead as the Lions prepare for their final session of OTAs.

1. How concerned are you about Kerby Joseph’s playing career?

Christian Booher: I think it’s very concerning the way this injury has been portrayed, and the fact that he’s still not out there hasn’t been the most positive development. Joseph is a very talented player, but the fact that the knee is still not healing is a major cause for concern. Dan Campbell’s comments Thursday haven’t exactly quelled these concerns, as he even seems to be unsure about what the future holds for Kerby.

Vito Chirco: I am very concerned. I think Joseph’s knee injury will continue to be a lingering issue, limiting his effectiveness in 2026 and beyond. And if his knee fails to improve, it would be a major blow to Detroit’s safeties room and secondary, and a hard one to recover from for Kelvin Sheppard’s unit.

Emmett Matasovsky: To say I’m concerned is an understatement. Kerby Joseph is a difference-maker in the secondary, and Dan Campbell’s comments do not inspire any confidence. It appears more likely than not that Joseph’s playing career will be permanently affected, if not ended, by his lingering injury.

The fans might have to face the fact that the “best-case scenario” might be that Joseph retires in what should be his prime years, similar to the likes of Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

2. Do you like Christian Izien and Chuck Clark as the Lions’ starting safeties to begin 2026?

Booher: I think it could work out, for sure. I think Izien is gonna be a huge part of the team, as I wrote Saturday of his importance. To me, he’s a vet safety who has the opportunity to be an every-down player for the first time in his career if Joseph and Branch aren’t ready at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Clark is a vet who has had plenty of experience, and he could wind up being a big part of the action as well. If the duo can produce, it would be a very positive development for a position group that has been depleted by injury.

Chirco: I think Izien and Clark would be a decent starting duo to begin the season. But, I truly doubt that they would be productive enough to hold up for the entirety of the season. I believe that both Izien and Clark would be better suited for reserve roles, preventing them from being overexposed over the course of a 17-game regular season. Still, the Lions could do far worse than trotting out the aforementioned defensive backs Week 1 vs. the Saints.

Matasovsky: It would not be viewed as the end of the world or that “the Lions are tanking” if they are stuck for the first three games or so with the duo of Izien and Clark.

It is not even in the same realm of a healthy Joseph/Branch duo, or even a top-12 safety pairing in the NFL. However, if it is not long term, with a healthy sprinkling of Maddox as the “super sub” defensive back, it is alright. I would not say “like,” but rather “serviceable.”

3. The injury bug has hit already. What is your reaction to Kendrick Law tearing his ACL?

Booher: It’s an unfortunate development for Law, as he’ll miss his entire rookie season. I was very intrigued by his skill set and wanted to see him in game action, but unfortunately it didn’t work out this year. He still is a very exciting player and has the ability to make noise beginning in Week 2.

Chirco: It certainly stinks for Law’s development, as well as for his chances of sticking on Lions’ roster in 2027. It will also almost certainly affect Detroit’s special teams plans, including its kickoff and punt return teams. At this juncture, the best-case scenario for Law is that he will have a smooth recovery and be healthy in time for OTAs and training camp next year.

Matasovsky: Non-contact injuries happen, and with the college season expanding what seems like every season, the wear and tear happens. I am not going to say the sky is falling because a fifth-round pick tore his ACL in a routine drill.

That said, if the injuries add up, this can be a problem to put a pin in. It also hurts that the Lions lost out on a draft pick in the trade up for Law, as he will not play a snap as a rookie.

4. Do you believe Jahmyr Gibbs will hold up, if he is now the bell-cow running back?

Booher: Gibbs is extremely talented and no doubt worthy of being the top option. Obviously, if his workload is increased it exposes him to more hits, which comes with a great risk of injury. Campbell has made it known that the team views Gibbs as the bell cow, but I still wouldn’t be surprised to see a lot of Isiah Pacheco to help balance it out. I think Gibbs holds up just fine.

Chirco: I think if the Lions truly did not possess a capable No. 2 back, it would cause Gibbs to struggle to hold up for the entirety of the season. However, with the presence of offseason acquisition Isiah Pacheco, I believe it will greatly enhance the chances of Gibbs staying healthy. And while Pacheco is perhaps not as talented as former Lions No. 2 back David Montgomery, I think the ex-Chiefs back will still do a solid job of spelling Gibbs in 2026. Subsequently, I believe that the dual-threat Detroit back will hold up just fine this upcoming season.

Matasovsky: This is a trick question. Regardless of the answer, it is a jinx or implying that there is zero trust in the Lions’ practice policy.

I will settle with the diplomatic answer that Jahmyr Gibbs is one of, if not the most dynamic back in the NFL, and him being on the field for a higher percentage of snaps will increase the Lions’ odds to win accordingly.

5. What do you want to learn more about during the final week of Lions OTAs?

Booher: For me, it would be nice to finish off this round of OTAs by getting all the information regarding Joseph and Branch and their expected return windows. It would also be intriguing to see where Dan Campbell might be looking to add at the conclusion of OTAs prior to training camp, and what he feels the team may be lacking or in need of at this stage.

Chirco: I would like for the Lions to give an update on the statuses of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph entering training camp. Plus, I’m intrigued to find out how much the Lions’ coaching staff believes that Ennis Rakestraw has a chance at starting opposite D.J. Reed come Week 1 of the regular season.

Matasovsky: At this point, I’d like to find out what Kerby Joseph’s own expectations are for his injury. Everything coming out of Motown seems more dire by the report for Joseph, and he is truly one of the best ballhawks in the league at full health.

A few other loose ends to tie up would be asking Teddy Bridgewater about a more serious Dan Campbell, the transition of Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West to the defensive line (which might not be much until the pads are on; same with Derrick Moore).

One last thing I’d love to hear is Kyre Duplessis’s analysis of his own game, as my pre-draft film study did not take me to Delaware until looking over his highlights after his signing.