Roundtable: Detroit Lions Who Could Become 2026 Training Camp Darlings

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff takes a look at who could become a fan favorite at Lions training camp this summer.

1. How encouraging was Kerby Joseph posting an update on social media?

Christian Booher: I think it's great news for Lions fans heading into training camp. There has been a ton of speculation about Joseph's status after last season, with some believing that his injury could limit him for the remainder of the year. While there's still more clarity to be had about his overall status, I think Joseph posting that he's likely to be participating in camp is a huge win late in the offseason for the Lions.

Vito Chirco: It was definitely an encouraging development for the health of the All-Pro safety. Yet, I believe the Lions and their fanbase should proceed with caution with the Illinois product. Just because he gave a positive update, it doesn’t mean anything until he gets back on the field. Thus, I won’t totally believe it until I see it from Joseph, starting in training camp.

Emmett Matasovsky: It is an encouraging sign, for sure, that Joseph is willing to bet he stays off the PUP list to begin training camp. That said, I am pumping the brakes a bit. There is a big difference between being fully healthy and practicing versus being on load management. The amount of reps and whether Joseph is a full-go will be where I start to truly like the signs.

2. What would you ask Dan Campbell ahead of training camp?

Booher: I would first and foremost want to know what went into the decision to cut Terrion Arnold. Obviously, the team has a precedent set for players going through legal issues with the decision to cut Cam Sutton years ago, but initially the Lions stood behind Arnold and offered words of support. Then, after he had his initial bond hearing, the team elected to cut him. Did they find out new information? I'm curious to know what all went into the timing of their decision, and believe that will be a big topic of conversation at the start of camp.

Chirco: I have a couple things on my mind. First, I would like to hear his thoughts on the extension talks for Jahmyr Gibbs and where they stand. Plus, I’d like to hear what he thinks about the state of his defense compared to last year at this time, especially with the status of safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph up in the air. Then, last but not least, I’d want to ask him about how releasing Terrion Arnold impacts the rest of the team’s defensive backs room.

Matasovsky: What, in particular, led to the more serious ‘game face’ Dan Campbell? Is it his own internal stress and desire to prove himself, or was there pressure externally to show the media and NFL that Campbell is more than a ‘meathead’ or more passion-based than focused?



Additionally, I would like to ask what the biggest sign of success will be for the team early in camp, in his eyes. What makes camp a springboard for a successful 2026 campaign, in the same vein as 2023 and 2024 (or at least the regular season of the latter)?

3. Who is the rookie who could exceed expectations this season?

Booher: I've talked plenty about Jimmy Rolder and my optimism that he will be a key part in the defensive scheme at some point this year, so I'll shift my focus this time around. I think Derrick Moore could have a good year, but one rookie that hasn't been talked about much is defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard.

The Texas Tech product has shown a ton of grit throughout his college career, as he began his career as a linebacker at a Division II school. He's found his way into the NFL, and has all the athletic tools to have success. While his size could lead to some hiccups early, I think Gill-Howard could be a player that exceeds expectations this year.

Chirco: I've focused plenty this offseason on Michigan products Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder. So, for this question, I'm going to say Arizona State product Keith Abney II. Abney, a versatile, plug-and-play corner, was one of two fifth-round selections made by Detroit GM Brad Holmes this past April. And he could very well be in line to start at nickel corner this season. It makes him a very valuable late-round pick for Detroit, and one which could immediately contribute to Kelvin Sheppard's defense. I think he exceeds expectations in year No. 1.

Matasovsky: Comparing expectations amongst rookies is extremely hard, as there are different scales for expectations with Blake Miller than Tyre West, for example. For this, I believe that Keith Abney II will outperform his draft slot this year, which is something that I have been preaching since the second his name was read off the draft day card.

However, another name I will put here that was not the ‘steal of the draft’ (as I have named Abney) is defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard. The Red Raiders product was primed for a big campaign in 2025, but his season was derailed by an injury that left him as a sixth-round pick. When reviewing tape of the one-time Northern Illinois transfer when healthy, he had flashes of Day 2 potential.

Jimmy Rolder gets some consideration here, too, considering my massive draft crush on him after witnessing him wreck an entire offensive gameplan in a rivalry matchup.

4. Which Lions veteran is in jeopardy of being cut?

Booher: I'm curious to see what Levi Onwuzurike has to offer this year. He's missed two full seasons due to injury in his five-year career, and the Lions are hoping his injury issues are in the past. However, I think he still has something to prove if he wants to make the final roster.

Detroit's roster is deeper than in years past, and as a result he's going to have to earn a role. I still think the best version of Onwuzurike is a contributor for their defense, but he's going to have to stay healthy and prove he belongs to earn that spot.

Chirco: Onwuzurike is an easy one to bring up because of the presence of individuals like Jay Tufele, Tyler Lacy, Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West on the defensive line. But, I’ll give two other names: Mekhi Wingo and Sione Vaki. Wingo is in danger of losing his spot on the roster because of the same defensive linemen. Meanwhile, Vaki has failed to make much of an impact as a runner and even as a returner on special teams. And with the addition of Greg Dortch, a noted special teams ace, I believe that the Utah product’s days could be numbered in Detroit.

Matasovsky: The answer, which could be a surprise, is Levi Onwuzurike. His contract is not guaranteed, and he is fresh off an injury. If he is not the same player he was pre-ACL reparation surgery, he is likely cut in favor of a player such as Tyler Lacy, Gill-Howard, Mekhi Wingo and/or Jay Tufele.

Another name coming to mind for me that would be a massive surprise is if Brock Wright is cut in favor of developing a younger body behind Sam LaPorta and Tyler Conklin. This could be where 2025 UDFAs Jackson Meeks or Zach Horton or 2026 UDFA Miles Kitselman surprise and make the roster, or free-agent acquisition Thomas Gordon sees his name on the 53-man.

5. Which player will become the Lions’ training camp darling this summer?

Booher: I think Luke Altmyer is going to be a player the fanbase can rally behind. As a quarterback, he plays the most popular position and after the disappointment of Hendon Hooker the fan base is looking for a young player to root for.

Altmyer seemingly had a good start to offseason workouts, and while it's going to take a lot to unseat Teddy Bridgewater because of all he brings, the way the Lions have approached the preseason under Dan Campbell seemingly indicates that he'll get a long look in those games.

If Altmyer can have some success and move the ball in the preseason, he could be a player the fan base rallies behind throughout training camp.

Chirco: I could see Lions 2026 sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard becoming a fan favorite in camp this summer. Equipped with a relentless motor and serious pass-rush ability, I can envision him making a name for himself and fans easily gravitating towards him.

Matasovsky: Personally, with the second half of the receivers room new to Teddy Bridgewater and Luke Altmyer, I could see a player such as Ennis Rakestraw Jr. or Keith Abney II becoming the training camp darling. Both young defensive backs will find themselves getting plenty of reps with the ones and twos this training camp. Naturally, more reps means more opportunities to make a play.

Between Abney’s sticky man coverage, competitive spirit and national championship athleticism, alongside a healthy Rakestraw who has had extended time to learn the playbook, either could shine.

Jimmy Rolder is another name to monitor. He’s an instinctual player with a knack for special teams, so once the pads come out, watch for the Michigan man to flash.