Roundtable: Previewing Lions Week 5 Matchup Against Cardinals

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff previews the Lions' Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

1. How bad was the Kelvin Sheppard media session?

Christian Booher: I think the Sheppard press conference was one that he may look back upon and regret. To me, it just looked like he was unwilling to take some of the accountability for some of the struggles his defense has faced. Ultimately, when the group struggles, it falls on him as the coach, whether the calls were the correct ones or not.

Vito Chirco: It was catastrophically bad, and certainly didn't help out his case to remain the Lions’ defensive coordinator. The defense has been abysmal through the first quarter of the season, and his presser was nearly as bad. He likely needs the defense to come through with its best performance of the season in order to still have a job after the bye week.

Emmett Matasovsky: Personally, I see “bad” as a subjective term. From a fan’s perspective, it can definitely be viewed as an infuriating media session. However, if a defensive coordinator is going to back down due to the media or fans backseat play-calling, that coach likely is not fit for the role.

The statistics do not lie with Sheppard’s defense and the decision to blitz Bryce Young, but if a coach has made up their mind, there is a reason they went this far. Once again, I’ll circle back to my point that it can certainly be viewed as bad from a fan’s perspective.

2. Will the Lions be able to take advantage of Marvin Harrison Jr. not playing Sunday?

Booher: I still think the Lions will struggle against the Cardinals' passing game. Harrison is extremely talented, but for whatever reason it just hasn't worked out in Arizona. He'd caught just five passes all season leading up to this game, and while he's a big name, I don't think he's the biggest threat Detroit will be dealing with on Sunday.

Chirco: I believe so, to a certain extent. However, it's also important to note that Detroit will have its hands full trying to contain both Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride. So, while Harrison is out, Wilson and McBride are highly capable pass-catchers and will likely give the Lions’ secondary fits all Sunday afternoon. Subsequently, I still expect Detroit's defensive backs to experience their fair share of struggles vs. the Cardinals.

Matasovsky: Harrison Jr. being out is one less playmaker to worry about. That said, the Ohio State product is not showcasing his dominant form from college in the NFL. He is among the bottom of the league in separation.

However, if the Cardinals kept trotting him out, that implied either they had not given up on him, or he is better than the others in the organization. Sunday will help us find that out.

3. Will the Lions’ offense step up and score 35 points this week?

Booher: That's a lot to ask out of an offense to do week after week. They certainly have the talent to do it, but it's a lot to ask for a group to have to play at that level every single game. I think Drew Petzing will have some unique looks dialed up for his former team, but ultimately I think they come up just short of the 35-point threshold.

Chirco: I'm going to say no this week. Although Arizona hardly possesses a vaunted defense (29th in points allowed), I believe that Detroit's success on offense is going to run out a tad in this Week 5 contest. I still expect Lions signal-caller Jared Goff to have his fair share of success through the air. I just don't expect Drew Petzing's unit to produce 30-plus points.

Matasovsky: My prediction has Detroit with 37 points, so I will stick with yes, they will. The Cardinals have not been great so far, allowing nearly 27 points per game on average. The Lions' offense is highly potent.

The only way I see a drop-off is if the Lions struggle with a West Coast trip. Personally, I do not see that happening.

4. Is the bye week coming at the right time for the Lions?

Booher: I think so. Not only does it give them an extra week to get two important players back in Cade Mays and Brian Branch, but it also gives them a bit of a reprieve after having to deal with a lot of criticism over the first four weeks. If the defense struggles again Sunday, that noise will only get louder.

Detroit still has plenty to play for and the ability to contend and challenge for a division title, but I think having the bye week before starting their divisional slate will ultimately be beneficial for them.

Chirco: Yes. The defense needs to recalibrate and get back on track in the worst way, and hopefully the bye week will allow Detroit to do just that. Also, hopefully the Lions will get back a healthy and productive Brian Branch after the bye. That would definitely go a long way toward the defense improving its play.

Matasovsky: Considering the mounting injuries and the hope of Brian Branch returning to practice, yes. Considering the brutal international trip facing them, no.

Essentially, this is a short-term gain for the Lions to rest up and recover from some of their “next man up” defense. However, judgement on it will be reserved until two weeks after Munich.

5. Who will be the Lions' MVP on Sunday?

Booher: I think the Lions' MVP on Sunday will be Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson has been quiet for most of the last two games after a fast start to the season, and against a veteran in Jacoby Brissett who struggles against the blitz he could have a field day.

Chirco: I believe it will be Aidan Hutchinson. With the Cardinals’ injuries on the offensive line, I believe that the superstar EDGE will be able to wreak havoc against Jacoby Brissett all afternoon. And that should prove to be one of the difference-makers for Detroit in this Week 5 matchup.

Matasovsky: I do not see anyone slowing down Jahmyr Gibbs from getting his yards on Sunday. Gibbs will be the MVP with a 200-total yard performance. He had a less impactful outing than expected against Carolina, and I see that flipping around into a revenge game in the desert.