SI Examines 'Realistic Outlook' For 2026 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a team that many expect to have a successful 2026 season, with the potential of going from a last place team in the division to finishing the year winning the NFC North.

Most understand the offense is the strength of the team, while the defense has many more question marks to answer for, ahead of a much-anticipated new season.

Sports Illustrated recently continued their Super Bowl LXI road map series, exploring why the Lions can or cannot win the Lombardi Trophy.

"The Lions have the pieces to be a dynamic offensive team," NFL writer Matt Verderame explained. "The line is revamped, and the weapons are abundant, including a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the aforementioned LaPorta at tight end and Gibbs in the backfield, fresh off gaining 1,839 scrimmage yards with 18 touchdowns."

Detroit revamped their offensive line and added two significant coaches to the offensive staff.

Head coach Dan Campbell is banking on new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and passsing game coordinator Mike Kafka to add new ideas to an offense that has the potential to be potent.

No question, one of the leaders who will dictate how the offense performs is veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.

Despite the team having a setback last year, Goff excelled and is still in the prime of his NFL career.

"Then there’s Goff, who, despite some physical limitations, threw for 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 2025," Verderame writes. "At 31 years old, there’s no reason to believe he’s going to see a steep drop in production anytime soon."

Despite the defense struggling to end the 2025 campaign, Campbell did not make many changes to the coaching staff on that side of the football.

With the departures of key veterans, there are opportunities for a handful of new players to step up and earn meaningful playing time.

If the defense is able to gain traction, Detroit may again find themselves in the NFC Championship game this season, given the schedule is much more favorable than last year.

"However, the defense is a mess. Sheppard didn’t see good results in his first year as coordinator after replacing Aaron Glenn, and the talent level isn’t higher than it was a year ago," Verderame notes. "After losing Muhammad and veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone in free agency to the Buccaneers, Detroit is replacing them with a second-round rookie and Malcolm Rodriguez."

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