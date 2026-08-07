Lions Camp Highlight: Jameson Williams Makes Spectacular TD Grab

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams brought fans in attendance out of their seats with a spectacular touchdown grab on Day 7 of training camp.

The former first-round pick has been making tough contested grabs all summer. The Lions social media account recently shared a highlight that has supporters buzzing.

Battling against veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, Williams was able to secure a touchdown toss on a perfect throw by Jared Goff.

Williams did land slightly awkwardly, but celebrated with the offense after making one of the best receptions of training camp.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing spoke to local reporters before practice on Thursday. He was asked how he has challenged the former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver and how he is answering the call.

“He's answering that call, and I think the nature of that receiver room is they're so competitive. They push each other at such a high level, kind of starting with (Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint there as the leader of that room," said Petzing. "And for Jamo specifically, I think playing physical, playing fast, attacking the football, finishing plays, the speed is second to none. I mean, he can run by everybody.

"But what guys are going to try to do to negate that is get their hands on him and make sure he doesn't get off on the line of scrimmage, or he can't separate at the top of the route," Petzing added further. "And I think that's where he's tried to really improve of, gaining some of that play strength, being faster at the line of scrimmage and playing physical at the top of the route and I think he's doing a nice job.”

Williams is now the Lions true No. 2 receiver and is expected to benefit from Goff taking more shots down the field.

Last season, Detroit was not as effective running play-action due to the issues with the offensive line and run game. Teams also tried to limit Detroit's explosiveness by deploying two-high safety alignments.

The 25-year-old is coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns. With a continued committment to being one of the top players at his position, there is growing excitement regarding what he can accomplish in 2026.

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