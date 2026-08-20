Terrible Luck Continues After Ennis Rakestraw Leaves Practice Injured

The unfortunate bad injury luck continues to plague Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.

After putting together a couple of quality days of practice, the former second-round pick left training camp practice early on Thursday afternoon, according to MLive. He is being evaluated for lower leg injury. Throughout his early career, Rakestraw has battled numerous injuries.

He was forced to miss the entire 2025 season after suffering a significant shoulder injury.

Dan Campbell decided on a shorter practice, just ahead of the teams Saturday afternoon contest against the Washington Commanders.

Rakestraw went to the ground hurt after changing directions while dropping back in coverage. He was evaluated by medical personnel and walked off the field under his own power.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former Missouri defensive back could not complete the game, as he suffered an arm contusion in the first half.

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Left guard battle

Those not participating at practice on Thursday included Giovanni Manu, Isiah Pacheco, Ben Bartch, Cade Mays, Sam LaPorta, Mekhi Wingo, Payton Turner, Damone Clark, Thomas Harper, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

Jimmy Rolder was spotted working with trainers away from the practice field.

Prior to practice, Dan Campbell shared that the window for veteran offensive lineman Ben Bartch to have a realistic chance to win the starting left guard job is starting to close, and rather quickly.

"That's a good question. He's in concussion protocol. So, he got dinged, I guess, a couple of days ago. And so no, it's hard to say that. It's real hard to say that over four practices or whatever," said Campbell. "Doesn't mean it can't, but that window is shrinking right now.

"So, the most important thing is for him to get to where he feels right again and to where he can go. He's healthy, he feels good and he can start practicing and then we'll see. But no, I mean, I think that window is closing quickly.”

Bartch has been in competition with Christian Mahogany and Miles Frazier for the opportunity to start at left guard this season.

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