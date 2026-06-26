Terrion Arnold Turns Heads Wearing Anti-Suicide Vest in Court

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared in court for the very first time to hear attorney's discuss the charges levied against him and discovering when the next time he would appear in court for a pretrial determination hearing.

The former 2024 first-round draft pick turned heads when photos, videos surfaced of him wearing a green vest. Other inmates were observed wearing orange jumpsuits.

The anti-suicide vest, commonly referred to as a "turtle suit," is a tear-proof, heavy duty garment provided to inmates who are on suicide watch.

It is not to say that the former first-round pick is dealing with mental health issues. Oftentimes, high-profile defendants face psychological strain, isolation and/or threats, which results in authorities placing inmates in these suits, to ensure their physical safety during the early stages of incarceration.

"He's absolutely denying these allegations," Arnold's defense attorney R. Timothy Jansen expressed in Hillsborough County court.

Additional Insider Analysis: Would Detroit Lions Salary Cap Be Wrecked If Terrion Arnold Gets Cut?

Detroit Lions News about CB Terrion Arnold made ABC World News Tonight pic.twitter.com/jkfqZIXga8 — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) June 26, 2026

Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold appears in court pic.twitter.com/bIPMimtYgZ — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) June 25, 2026

Supporters quickly took to social media to express concern regarding the vest being worn.

One supporter shared, "Wow I am glad I have never been to a place that looked that bleak."

Another expressed, "You work your whole life to become a first round pick in the NFL. You achieve your dream and sign a $14 million contract and throw your life away allegedly kidnapping and robbing victims who stole $250,000 in personal property. Sounds like the OJ case all over again."

It was determined that the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back would remain held in jail until Monday July 29, when a judge will hear arguments on both sides to determine his incarceration status.

At the next court hearing, it is expected that prosecutors will argue why Arnold should remain in jail until the trial takes place.

No transactions appeared for the Lions on the league's official report, indicating they are likely taking a wait and see approach.

The organization has been supportive of Arnold throughout the process. Dan Campbell had expressed earlier this offseason he trusted what was being told to him. General manager Brad Holmes indicated the organization was planning for all scenarios, given the nature of the legal matter.

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