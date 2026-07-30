Two Moves I Would Make as Lions GM

Brad Holmes has done an extremely commendable job building the Detroit Lions’ roster, transforming the franchise from a cellar-dwelling, dormant organization into a perennial playoff contender.

Yet, the Lions are not quite a complete team, and still could use a shrewd move or two from their sixth-year general manager.

If I were sitting in Holmes' shoes today, here are two moves I would make prior to the kickoff of the 2026 regular season.

Extending Jahmyr Gibbs

The first move I would make as Detroit GM is extending Jahmyr Gibbs.

The three-time Pro Bowler enters the 2026 season on the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, with the Lions having already exercised his fifth-year option for 2027 at $14.293 million.

He’s unquestionably one of the NFL’s top running backs, and just last season, the now undisputed No. 1 back in Motown compiled 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

One of the league’s most dynamic runners, Gibbs also added 616 yards and five scores as a pass-catcher in 2025, both career-high marks for the Crimson Tide product.

And for his efforts last season, he earned an 85.6 Pro Football Focus overall grade, good for the fifth-best mark among 55 qualified running backs.

Without a doubt, he’s played a significant role in the Lions rising to the ranks of an elite scoring attack. And now he’s looking to get paid – and rightfully so – for the immense impact he’s made on Dan Campbell’s high-octane offense.

The fourth-year pro reported to Allen Park for training camp Tuesday, but did not participate in any on-field activities when practices began Wednesday.

The decision to not practice stems from him “holding-in,” as he seeks to ink a lucrative new contract with the organization.

I’m a firm believer Detroit should pay the uber-talented Gibbs market value. Per Spotrac, the do-it-all back has a chance to earn a three-year, $60.48 million deal, worth roughly $20.2 million annually, as part of his next contract. Such a deal would make him the game’s second-highest-paid running back, trailing only the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley in annual salary ($20.6 million).

I don’t care that it’d be a hefty payday for Holmes & Co.

To me, it’d be a worthwhile investment in a game-changing offensive piece, and subsequently, I’d offer the aforementioned contract terms to Gibbs as Lions GM.

Signing a defensive tackle

There’s no doubt the interior of the Lions’ defensive line failed to meet expectations a season ago.

Most notably, defensive tackle Alim McNeill struggled upon returning from the ACL injury he suffered late in the 2024 season. In 10 games in 2025, he failed to record a single sack, generated just 23 total pressures and earned a lowly PFF overall mark of 52.1. That grade ranked just 90th out of 134 qualified interior linemen.

There’s no question that McNeill and Tyleik Williams, entering his second NFL season, will need to be much more productive in 2026.

And because of their lack of consistent production a year ago, there is some merit behind Holmes & Co. looking to add an additional defensive tackle prior to the end of training camp.

If I were the Lions, I’d look to ink veteran defensive lineman DaQuan Jones to a one-year deal. Jones, who spent the last four years with the Buffalo Bills, earned a 75.5 overall grade from PFF for his efforts last season.

The 34-year-old also proved to be a proficient pass-rusher in 2025, recording three sacks and a 74.7 PFF pass-rush grade, ranking 18th among 134 qualified interior defensive linemen. Plus, he was an adequate run-defender, posting a PFF run-defense mark of 63.1.

I think Jones would be a solid addition to Detroit’s defensive line room, providing defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit with a capable reserve interior lineman.