The Most Important Lions Extension Candidate Entering Training Camp

When training camp begins, the Detroit Lions fan base will have their eyes on running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Entering his fourth NFL season, the 2023 first-round pick has electrified the offense with the start he's had to his career, and is the team's newly minted top option out of the backfield. After splitting time with David Montgomery for the majority of his first three seasons, Gibbs is officially the team's 'bell-cow' back for the 2026 season.

However, there is a looming storyline surrounding him as training camp begins next week. He is extension eligible this offseason, and whether or not he participates to begin camp could hinge on whether or not he gets a new deal.

According to a report from the team's flagship radio station, a lack of a new deal for Gibbs could lead to him not taking part in the beginning of camp, be it as a hold-out or a hold-in. Because hold outs often come with fines for players, the more likely of the options would be for him to hold in.

However, Gibbs quite easily could've elected to miss the team's voluntary offseason workouts in the spring but instead participated. As a result, the notion that he could hold in or hold out has been met with some skepticism.

Additionally, the Lions have shown a willingness to negotiate both in training camp and during the regular season under general manager Brad Holmes. They have previously got an extension done with Taylor Decker during training camp in 2024, and negotiated deals with the likes of Alim McNeill, David Montgomery and Aidan Hutchinson during the regular season in past years.

Regardless, the Lions have this season and next remaining of team control, but that doesn't negate the importance of getting a deal done. Detroit's free agency approach this offseason was dictated by the fact that they have potentially large extensions on the horizon, with Gibbs chief among them.

Other players who are extension eligible and could earn big deals include tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch. LaPorta was cleared to participate from a herniated disk in his back that ended his season last year, while Branch's situation after a torn Achilles is a little more murky at this point.

As a result of this approach, the Lions have the funds to get the deal done even if it comes at a hefty price point. With Gibbs set to play under the fifth-year option next year, his contract extension wouldn't go into effect until the 2028 season, where the Lions currently have around $66 million in space based on OverTheCap's estimations for the salary cap that year.

One element potentially holding up a deal between the Lions and Gibbs is the fact that another first-round running back from his draft class, Atlanta's Bijan Robinson, is also expected to land a hefty contract extension.

With both backs expected to earn big new contracts, it could be a case of both players waiting for the other to sign first in an effort to leverage the other deal and earn more money.

As the Lions begin training camp, Gibbs will be a primary focus both as a leader and a top option for the offense. Getting his contract extension done would be a massive step for the team in terms of cementing his place amongst their core.