Updated List of Detroit Lions Players With New 2026 Jersey Numbers

The Detroit Lions revealed their jersey numbers for their newest free agency additions on Monday.

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror and organized team activities soon approaching, the Lions social media account posted the numbers that their newest additions will be wearing in 2026.

Detroit signed a flurry of free agents when the free agency window opened in March, with the headlining addition being center Cade Mays on a three-year contract. Other notable additions include running back Isiah Pacheco, offensive tackle Larry Borom, cornerback Roger McCreary and defensive back Christian Izien.

Notable new jersey numbers include Mays (64), Izien (27), Borom (79), Pacheco (10) and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who will wear No. 5 in what will be his third stint with the organization.

The Lions also made an addition via the trade market earlier this offseason, landing offensive lineman Juice Scruggs along with a draft pick when they traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

Detroit made seven additions in the NFL Draft this year, starting with Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller. In the second-round, they added Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore. The Lions weren’t done adding former Wolverines, as their first pick on Day 3 was linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

After that, the Lions added Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney, Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law, Texas Tech defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard and Tennessee defensive end Tyre West.

Detroit did not announce the jersey numbers for their draft picks as part of their reveal on Monday.

The Lions will have three sessions of organized team activities as well as a two-day mandatory minicamp this offseason. They canceled their rookie minicamp, but have still elected to bring in nine undrafted free agents to compete for jobs throughout offseason workouts and training camp.

Detroit also had several veterans who changed numbers for the upcoming season. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw will sport a new number in his third NFL season, switching from No. 9 to No. 2. Jackson Meeks (13), Malik Cunningham (15), Tyler Lacy (93), Levi Onwuzurike (95) and Ahmed Hassanein (99) are among the others who have made changes to their uniform number.

Below are the Lions' updated jersey numbers for the 2026 season.

CB Ennis Rakestraw -- 2

QB Teddy Bridgewater -- 5

WR Greg Dortch -- 8

RB isiah Pacheco -- 10

LB Damone Clark -- 11

WR Jackson Meeks -- 13

WR Malik Cunningham -- 15

S Dan Jackson -- 17

CB Roger McCreary -- 21

DB Christian Izien -- 27

RB Kye Robichaux -- 34

LB Joe Bachie -- 35

S Chuck Clark -- 36

DT Jay Tufele -- 57

C Cade Mays -- 64

C Seth McLaughlin -- 65

OL Juice Scruggs -- 70

OL Ben Bartch -- 78

OT Larry Borom -- 79

TE Thomas Gordon -- 82

TE Tyler Conklin -- 83

DE Payton Turner -- 92

DL Tyler Lacy -- 93

DL Levi Onwuzurike -- 95

DL Myles Adams -- 96

DE D.J. Wonnum -- 98

DE Ahmed Hassanein -- 99