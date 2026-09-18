What Detroit Lions Snap Counts Against Buffalo Bills Reveal

Here are the snap counts from the Detroit Lions Week 2 road contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Tight end Sam LaPorta, who has had a solid start to the 2026 season, played 98 percent of offensive snaps. Brock Wright saw his playing time decreased in Week 2.

Seth McLaughlin, who was elevated from the practice squad, did not see the field in Week 2.

Rookie Derrick Moore continues to be eased into his role along the Lions' defense, as he only played 17 defensive snaps. Tyler Lacy saw his playing time increase, as he played 49 percent of defensive snaps.

Rookie Skyler Gill-Howard and veteran D.J. Wonnum had their playing time decreased this week.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: (65) 100%

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs: (54) 83%

Sione Vaki: (11) 17%, 18 special teams snaps (62%)

Jacob Saylors: 18 special teams snaps (62%)

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams: (63) 97%

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (62) 95%

Isaac TeSlaa: (49) 75%

Tay Martin: 18 special teams snaps (62%)

Tom Kennedy: Nine special teams snaps (35%)

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta: (64) 98%

Brock Wright: (17) 26%, 12 special teams snaps (41%)

Tyler Conklin: (4) 6%, Seven special teams snaps (24%)

Jackson Meeks: (1) 2%, 14 special teams snaps 48%

Offensive line

Ben Bartch: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (17%)

Juice Scruggs: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (17%)

Larry Borom: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (17%)

Penei Sewell: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (17%)

Tate Ratledge: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (17%)

Miles Frazier: Five special teams snaps (17%)

Devin Cochran: Five special teams snaps (17%)

Seth McLaughlin: (DNP)

Defensive line

Alim McNeill: (66) 92%, Six special teams snaps (21%)

Aidan Hutchinson: (63) 85%

Tyleik Williams: (47) 64%, Six special teams snaps (21%)

Tyler Lacy: (36) 49%

D.J. Wonnum: (27) 36%, Six special teams snaps (21%)

Skyler Gill-Howard: (24) 32%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Levi Onwuzurike: (22) 30%)

Derrick Moore: (18) 20%

Eric O'Neill: (17) 59%, 17 special teams snaps (50%)

Linebackers

Derrick Barnes: (74) 100%, Eight special teams snaps (28%)

Jack Campbell: (74) 100%, Six special teams snaps (21%)

Devin White: (33) 45%

Malcolm Rodriguez: (15) 20%, 16 special teams snaps (55%)

Trevor Nowaske: (5) 7%, 24 special teams snaps (83%)

Joe Bachie: 14 special teams snaps (48%)

Cornerbacks

D.J. Reed: (71) 96%

Rock Ya-Sin: (70) 95%, One special teams snap (3%)

Christian Izien: (26) 35%, 11 special teams snaps (38%)

Roger McCreary: (18) 24%, Nine special teams snaps (31%)

Khalil Dorsey: (2) 3%, 17 special teams snaps (59%)

Safeties

Chuck Clark: (64) 86%

Thomas Harper: (33) 45%, Seven special teams snaps (24%)

Avonte Maddox: (27) 36%

Specialists

Jake Bates: 10 special teams snaps (34%)

Hogan Hatten: 9 special teams snaps (35%)

Jack Fox: 9 special teams snaps (31%)