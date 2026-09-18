What Detroit Lions Snap Counts Against Buffalo Bills Reveal
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Here are the snap counts from the Detroit Lions Week 2 road contest against the Buffalo Bills.
Tight end Sam LaPorta, who has had a solid start to the 2026 season, played 98 percent of offensive snaps. Brock Wright saw his playing time decreased in Week 2.
Seth McLaughlin, who was elevated from the practice squad, did not see the field in Week 2.
Rookie Derrick Moore continues to be eased into his role along the Lions' defense, as he only played 17 defensive snaps. Tyler Lacy saw his playing time increase, as he played 49 percent of defensive snaps.
Rookie Skyler Gill-Howard and veteran D.J. Wonnum had their playing time decreased this week.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff: (65) 100%
Running backs
- Jahmyr Gibbs: (54) 83%
- Sione Vaki: (11) 17%, 18 special teams snaps (62%)
- Jacob Saylors: 18 special teams snaps (62%)
Wide receivers
- Jameson Williams: (63) 97%
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: (62) 95%
- Isaac TeSlaa: (49) 75%
- Tay Martin: 18 special teams snaps (62%)
- Tom Kennedy: Nine special teams snaps (35%)
Tight ends
- Sam LaPorta: (64) 98%
- Brock Wright: (17) 26%, 12 special teams snaps (41%)
- Tyler Conklin: (4) 6%, Seven special teams snaps (24%)
- Jackson Meeks: (1) 2%, 14 special teams snaps 48%
Offensive line
- Ben Bartch: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Juice Scruggs: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Larry Borom: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Penei Sewell: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Tate Ratledge: (65) 100%, Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Miles Frazier: Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Devin Cochran: Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Seth McLaughlin: (DNP)
Defensive line
- Alim McNeill: (66) 92%, Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Aidan Hutchinson: (63) 85%
- Tyleik Williams: (47) 64%, Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Tyler Lacy: (36) 49%
- D.J. Wonnum: (27) 36%, Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Skyler Gill-Howard: (24) 32%, Five special teams snaps (15%)
- Levi Onwuzurike: (22) 30%)
- Derrick Moore: (18) 20%
- Eric O'Neill: (17) 59%, 17 special teams snaps (50%)
Linebackers
- Derrick Barnes: (74) 100%, Eight special teams snaps (28%)
- Jack Campbell: (74) 100%, Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Devin White: (33) 45%
- Malcolm Rodriguez: (15) 20%, 16 special teams snaps (55%)
- Trevor Nowaske: (5) 7%, 24 special teams snaps (83%)
- Joe Bachie: 14 special teams snaps (48%)
Cornerbacks
- D.J. Reed: (71) 96%
- Rock Ya-Sin: (70) 95%, One special teams snap (3%)
- Christian Izien: (26) 35%, 11 special teams snaps (38%)
- Roger McCreary: (18) 24%, Nine special teams snaps (31%)
- Khalil Dorsey: (2) 3%, 17 special teams snaps (59%)
Safeties
- Chuck Clark: (64) 86%
- Thomas Harper: (33) 45%, Seven special teams snaps (24%)
- Avonte Maddox: (27) 36%
Specialists
- Jake Bates: 10 special teams snaps (34%)
- Hogan Hatten: 9 special teams snaps (35%)
- Jack Fox: 9 special teams snaps (31%)
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!