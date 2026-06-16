What Latest Lions' UFL Signings Bring to WR Room

The Detroit Lions have added more options to their wide receiver room.

On Tuesday, reports indicated that the team would be making two more additions in the form of Tarik Black and Lucky Jackson. Both players spent the spring football season in the UFL playing for the Louisville Kings, who won the United Bowl on Sunday.

Detroit hasn't shied away from adding talent from spring leagues in the past, with the most obvious example being kicker Jake Bates. After a successful season with the Michigan Panthers in 2024, Bates earned a contract with the Lions and has since become a clutch and consistent option for the special teams units.

NEWS: The Detroit #Lions are signing Louisville #Kings WR's Lucky Jackson & Tarik Black, per source.



Both Black (387 YD/3 TD) & Jackson (392 YD, 2 TD) were key pieces in LOU's #UFL Championship run.



Detroit, a team known for signing spring talent, brings in two wideouts. pic.twitter.com/wMy5GlBpcA — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) June 16, 2026

Black and Jackson both played vital roles in their team winning a UFL championship this season. Black logged 27 catches for 387 yards and three touchdowns, while Jackson had 32 catches for 392 yards and two scores.

They are the latest receiver signings for Detroit, who also signed Delaware undrafted free agent Kyre Duplessis after fifth-round pick Kendrick Law suffered a season-ending injury.

Both players are of different molds and have different ways they can help the Lions. Black is 6-foot-2 and has the build of a prototypical outside receiver, while Jackson is 6-foot with some special teams experience.

The Lions do have a vacancy in the return game, as Kalif Raymond left to sign with the Chicago Bears in free agency. Raymond had been the Lions' punt returner for the last five seasons, and as a result the team will have to evaluate its options to replace him.

Jackson offers that ability, as he had 13 total punt returns for the Louisville Kings between the regular season and postseason. He also had one kick return attempt, and even had a 23-yard completion on a trick play.

Playing collegiately at Western Kentucky, Jackson had a big senior season with 94 catches for 1,133 yards for the Hilltoppers. He has appeared in three NFL games, all with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.

Meanwhile, Black is a player some Lions fans may be familiar with as he began his collegiate career at Michigan. He transferred to Texas, and went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has had stints with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, catching one pass while with the Jets in 2021.

Both players will compete for roster spots at a crowded position group. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa will all be playing big roles at the top of the depth chart, while veteran Greg Dortch offers potential return ability as well as contributions as a wide receiver.

Elsewhere, the Lions also have second-year wideout Dominic Lovett looking to carve out a role in the receiver room. Tom Kennedy is a veteran who has earned the trust of the coaching staff, while Malik Cunningham, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Jackson Meeks are all trying to earn roles.

Detroit is currently in the middle of mandatory minicamp, which concludes Wednesday.