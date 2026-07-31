Surprise Players Turning Heads at 2026 Detroit Lions Training Camp

Thus far in training camp, the Detroit Lions – led by sixth-year head man Dan Campbell – have already witnessed a duo of unheralded players stand out

While much of the early attention has revolved around the team’s star talent and 2026 draft class, cornerback Nick Whiteside and wide receiver Greg Dortch have produced impressive performances that warrant discussion.

CB Nick Whiteside

Whiteside heads into camp looking to prove his worth all over again after spending last season between the Lions' 53-man roster and practice squad. His most notable highlight a season ago was posting the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Lions defender in the team’s Week 7 matchup with Tampa Bay.

And so far in training camp, he’s looked like that player who stood out against the Buccaneers last season.

Whiteside began practice this week as a member of the third-team defense, but quickly worked his way into opportunities with the second-stringers after an impressive day in coverage. He compiled three passes defensed, showcasing high-level coverage instincts and timing against various wideouts.

With a strong enough showing throughout the rest of camp, he could end up solidifying his spot as a reserve defensive back in 2026.

Dortch, a free-agent acquisition this offseason, has proven to be a proficient slot receiver and a special teams ace throughout his NFL career.

Equipped with both punt and kick return experience, he returned 31 kicks for 811 yards in 2025, equating to an average of 26.2 yards per return.

Additionally, the 28-year-old will play a role in the Lions’ passing game in 2026.

Nick Whiteside making plays for Detroit Lions at training camp! PICK off of Bridgewater pic.twitter.com/YYlz4NKaO1 — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) July 31, 2026

WR Greg Dortch

Dortch, who is coming off a 29-reception, 206-yard campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, has consistently produced since entering the professional ranks in 2019.

He’s recorded a minimum of 200 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons while demonstrating next-level run-after-catch ability. Last season alone, he averaged 6.9 yards after the catch, tying Jameson Williams for the seventh-best mark in the NFL.

Thus far in camp, Dortch has appeared more than capable with handling punt-return duties while also meshing well with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme.

If he continues his strong play into the regular season, he has a great shot to become a valuable offensive and special teams performer during the 2026 campaign.

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