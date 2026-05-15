Why Lions Fans Are Mad About 2026 Bye Week Timing

The Detroit Lions' 2026 schedule is out, and the timing of the team's bye week has fans concerned.

This season, the Lions will have their bye week in Week 6. The timing of the bye has several trickle-down effects, including the fact that the team will play its final 12 games uninteruppted. Detroit will have its bye week following a Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Fans have voiced their concerns with this throughout the schedule release process. As the leaks of the team's schedule began to filter in, there were fans who took to social media to share their displeasure regarding the team's bye week placement.

Another aspect of this concern is the impact it has on the team's international travel. Detroit is slated to play overseas in Germany in Week 10, which is two weeks before their Thanksgiving game against the Bears.

Because the bye is so early, the Lions will play three games in the span of 11 days starting with the international game. This will be challenging for the team, as they now will be forced to maintain their elite performance in a stretch that could define their season.

The early bye week also sets up a tough stretch at the end of the season. Detroit finishes the year with road games in three of their last four games, with all three road opponents being in the division.

Because the team has its bye week so early, they will be playing without a break for nearly two months when this stretch occurs.

The Lions have had early byes in the past, including in Week 5 in the 2024 season. Many remember that this was the season the Lions earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but suffered a slew of injuries. The early bye took out any chance the team had of getting a week to catch it's breath until their bye in the first round of the playoffs.

While the concern about the bye week is warranted, there certainly is a silver lining regarding the timing of it. The Lions have some players, including safety Brian Branch, who could miss the start of the season due to injuries suffered late last year.

This early bye will be beneficial in these players' recovery, as it could give the Lions extra time to get them back or allow them to reinsert them into the lineup prior to the bye and allow for a week of rest following their return to play.

Ultimately, the bye week placement offers a challenge that is not unique to Detroit. They've experienced this type of stretch before, and while it will no doubt be difficult to manage when injuries and things pop up, Campbell has always preached being able to weather the storm.

Detroit's resolve will be tested by this scenario, and how they handle this could ultimately have a massive impact on their hopes of contending for a division title.