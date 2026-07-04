Will Detroit Lions Minimal Free Agent Spending Cost Them in 2026?

The Detroit Lions are hoping to get back to the top of the NFC North after a down 2025 season.

In Dan Campbell's fifth year as head coach, the team took a big step back after back-to-back division titles. They finished 9-8, missing the playoffs and falling to the bottom of the division.

With training camp quickly approaching, the Lions have wrapped up most of their offseason additions. They prioritized veterans on short-term deals in free agency, with just one signing inking a contract for longer than one year.

This approach, which saw them spend the fourth-least amount of money in free agency, has not drawn spectacular reviews from pundits. NFL.com's Matt Okada gave the team's offseason a C- grade, and noted the concerns that are coming with the way they approached the offseason.

"The good news? No team in the NFC North earned better than a B- in my book. The bad news? Even if the Lions’ C keeps them in division contention, their Super Bowl window seems to be closing. It doesn’t feel like the Lions improved anywhere these last couple months," Okada wrote. "They replaced Decker with first-round pick Blake Miller, who is likely to start at right tackle as Penei Sewell slides to the left side. Isiah Pacheco was signed to fill the void left by Montgomery."

The Lions' total of $59,222,500 across 19 contracts handed out this offseason ranks well below the next-lowest team, which is the Denver Broncos at just over $75 million, according to OverTheCap. Additionally, the average annual value of their signings is the lowest in the league at $2,239,781.

Coincidentally, the Lions were not the lowest-spending team in the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings spent the least amount of money in the entire NFL at $53.7 million.

The Lions' front office was intentional in this approach this offseason, as they are budgeting to add more expensive contract extensions to the books. Key cornerstone players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch are all eligible, and as a result the Lions have elected to not add too much to their books this offseason.

Okada pointed out that they dealt with some tough losses to their defense, such as Al-Quadin Muhammad and Alex Anzalone. While general manager Brad Holmes has made additions through both free agency and the draft, the offseason of change presents challenges in replacing that production.

"They’ll be lucky to plug the holes created by the departures of DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and LB Alex Anzalone with rookies like DE Derrick Moore (44th overall pick) and LB Jimmy Rolder (118th)," Okada explained. "The depth in the secondary was already a concern, and the release of 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold after his recent arrest underscores the question marks at cornerback.

This criticism isn't to suggest the Lions didn't make good moves, as their haul includes veterans who could certainly help such as center Cade Mays, cornerback Roger McCreary and defensive end D.J. Wonnum. Mays was the team's only long-term commitment, at three years for $25 million in total.

Detroit still has one of the best core groups of skill position players on offense, and as a result will be a threat to win every game. Pair that with a much lighter schedule than a season ago, and the team could no doubt be back in the mix of contenders in 2026.

However, by essentially passing the baton on this year's crop of free agents, some analysts are concerned about the residual effect that their lack of spending could have on their success.

"In the Lions’ defense, their roster is still strong and good enough to compete in the North," Okada penned. "But they spent the fourth-fewest dollars in free agency, had a middling draft and lost some important contributors. As such, Detroit comes away with an uninspiring grade after an unexciting offseason.

NFL top 5 free agency spending teams

Tennessee Titans — $322,392,500

Las Vegas Raiders — $308,459,500

Washington Commanders — $259,492,500

Indianapolis Colts — $256,600,000

Carolina Panthers — $200,630,000

NFL bottom 5 free agency spending teams

Denver Broncos — $75,455,000

Detroit Lions — $59,222,500

Jacksonville Jaguars — $57,960,000

Philadelphia Eagles — $57,360,000

Minnesota Vikings — $53,730,000