How Detroit Lions 2026 Offense Can Become Even More Explosive

The Detroit Lions have the capability this upcoming season of featuring one of the top offenses in the league.

After struggles emerged running the football last year, exacerbated by losing tight end Sam Laporta to injury, Detroit's offfense was far less explosive last season than many projected.

Wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery indicated at minicamp attention to detail, being able to run the football and executing on first-down will open up increased opportunities for explosive plays.

"We definitely want to be able to marry what we do maybe just a little bit better," said Montgomery. Run game, pass game. Where I felt like we could have got better is there's explosives out there in the run game. There's explosives in the pass game that are either a lack of detail, or a connection that wasn't made throwing-catch wise. Those are the things you don't get those fixed in the season, man. You got to have those things ready to go. And right now, I feel really good about where we are."

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Play-action

Being able to run the ball more effectively will allow Detroit's passing game to be more unpredictable.

Last season, veteran quarterback Jared Goff had 174 play-action dropbacks. That is less than the the 217 play-action dropbacks back in 2024.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing should aim to boost the offense's productivity off of play-action. Goff tossed for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025 off play-action. In 2024, Goff was able to secure 2,076 passing yards off play-action with 15 touchdowns.

“Play-action pass can be big for us because our players are good at it, our quarterback is outstanding at it," said Dan Campbell. "Now our quarterback can sit there in the gun too and dish the ball out, but you want to go deep in the playoffs, you better be able to run the freaking ball.”

Part of the reason Detroit was not as effective in the passing game utilizing play-action was the difficulty getting ahead of the sticks on first- and second-down.

"The reduction of the run-action pass game has a lot to do with how efficient you are on first-down as well, right? If you get behind on first-down, now the efficiency of faking the ball like you're going to run it in 2nd-and-17, 2nd-and-18, you can't have those," said Montgomery. "So, the TFL's was probably most important for us, adding to our run-action game. We get our TFL fixed, the way that we block things on the perimeter, then our run-action pass game will create more explosives down the field."