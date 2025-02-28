Combine Standouts Who Could Drastically Improve Lions Defense
The Detroit Lions defense will be the topic of conversation all throughout the offseason, as the team looks to revamp the defensive line.
By all accounts, the 2025 draft class is chalk full of defensive linemen who could aid Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
On the first night of workouts, defensive tackles and edge rushers showcased their speed, agility, athleticism and power at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It was unfortunate so many top prospects did not participate in workouts, but those who were able to showcase their skills demonstrated why teams will be clamoring for their services.
On the latest edition of the Lone Wolves Lions podcast, early standouts were discussed, including James Pearce and Shermar Stewart.
But one prospect was able to standout just due to his sheer size and presence.
Co-host Christian Booher expressed, "Another guy worth keeping an eye on, maybe he didn't have the eye popping metrics or stats, but Landon Jackson out of Arkansas was somebody who caught my eye, just because of how physically big he appears when he's on your screen, both in games and then at the combine.
"At 6-foot-6 and 264 pounds, he's just physically, he's just huge," Booher continued. "And he lumbers through the position drills. I mean, you're talking about a guy with heavy hands getting off the pads and off the blocks. To me, I think he is somebody where if he can get to the second round and your second round pick, if you're the Lions, that's a guy that you'd love to see in a Lions uniform."
Also discussed were the media sessions of the Detroit Lions coordinators, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes along with the decision to release veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.