Lions 2025 Combine: Live Day 1 Workout Updates
The most intriguing aspect of the NFL Scouting Combine begins on Thursday afternoon.
After the beginning of the week was reserved for meetings and interviews, Thursday marks the start of on-field workouts for the participants. The first wave of workouts will feature defensive linemen and linebackers.
On-field testing is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Each workout will include the 40-yard dash, 20-yard and 60-yard shuttles, three-cone drill, vertical and broad jumps, bench press and a series of position-specific drills.
One of the positions most tabbed as a need for the Lions is at EDGE rusher, so the crop of players working out on Thursday will carry plenty of intrigue.
During participant media availabilities on Wednesday, multiple players said they have formallymet with the Lions during their stay in Indianapolis. Among those players are Marshall's Mike Green and Texas A&M's Nic Scourton.
Several top talents in the group will not participate in the drills due to injuries, including defensive end and potential No. 1 overall pick Abdul Carter. Michigan's Kenneth Grant will also not participate after a medical evaluation found a hamstring strain.
Players who do not participate in Combine workouts will still be able to show off their talents in front of evaluators later in the process at their respective pro days, typically held at the University they played for.
Defensive backs and tight ends will work out Friday. Saturday's workouts will feature quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. The week will conclude with offensive line workouts on Sunday.
Follow along all throughout Thursday's action for live updates as the draft's top prospects work to impress NFL scouts.