Dave Birkett Explores If Brad Holmes Goes All-In, Chats New Book
The Detroit Lions entered the 2024 NFL season with the highest expectations in franchise history.
Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett is among the most tenured at his position across the Detroit sports scene.
Birkett appeared on the latest Lone Wolves Podcast to discuss the Lions' 2024 season along with the release of his new book, "The Detroit Lions: An Illustrated Timeline."
Among the most asked questions Birkett has faced is whether or not the front office will pull off a blockbuster trade to add a defensive lineman opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.
When asked, Birkett shared insights regarding how he believes the team will operate when the trade deadline rolls around.
" I don't think the Lions are of that (all-in) mindset right now," Birkett said, when asked if the Lions will go all-in. "But I've had enough conversations with Brad Holmes that I feel comfortable in saying that if there came a point in time where he felt they were one player away, I know he hates that term, but if there was one difference maker out there that could put them over the top, I do think he would sacrifice a pick, or picks, eventually to do something like that similar to what the Rams did. I don't think the Lions are in that spot now, though."
Many cite Holmes previously working with the Rams and general manager Les Snead sacrificing draft picks for veteran players. The Rams were willing to sacrifice a number of draft picks to get desired players, including former Lion Matthew Stafford, and ultimately win a Super Bowl.
"To me, the difference is when the Rams made that Stafford trade or even the Jalen Ramsey trade, they were kind of closing in on what people thought was the end of their window. That's why they got rid of Goff. It's done, they go win a Super Bowl," Birkett explained. "The Lions are still so early in this process. I think they still have a long enough runway ahead of them that they don't feel that urgency to, 'We need to go trade a first-round pick right now to go get the best pass rusher on the market because this is our one and only opportunity to do this.' I think the way Brad has built this and the amount of young talent that he's acquired that is in the pipeline, it doesn't make sense for him to do that right now."
The new book covers an overview of the Lions' franchise history and includes images of many pivotal moments throughout the team's storied history.
Birkett will be hosting multiple events to interact with fans and promote his new book over the coming weeks. Among those events is one slated for 7 p.m. Central, Saturday in Arlington, Texas ahead of the Lions game against the Cowboys at J. Gilligan's.
He will also be in Minneapolis on Oct. 11 ahead of the Lions' road tilt against the Vikings at La Dona Cerveceria. Other local events that he will host include one at 24 Seconds Bar & Grill in Northville on Oct. 21st and at Stadium Cards and Comics in Ann Arbor on Oct. 22.
“It was a great thing for me to do, because it gave me a chance to go back into the archives and look at how this team was covered in the ’30’s when it got here, and the 50’s, and to see some stories that I didn’t even know existed about the team," Birkett said. "It helped me understand the Lions were important back them, but the way they are covered now, the focus that’s on this team now, the impact I think that it has on a lot of people’s lives is totally different because of the reach of TV and social media.”