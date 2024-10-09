Official for Lions Game Against Cowboys Is Favorable
The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys had their matchup end in a chaotic fashion last season.
After Detroit drove down the field late in the game to pull within one point, it elected to go for two and the win. What ensued was a controversial finish centered around which player reported as an eligible receiver. Taylor Decker, who caught the two-point conversion, was ruled ineligible.
As the two teams meet in a rematch at AT&T Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, many eyes will be focused on the work of the officiating crew as a result. For the meeting, the NFL has assigned the crew led by lead official John Hussey.
Sunday will mark the first time Hussey has officiated a Lions game this season. He did two games for the team a season ago, the season opener against Kansas City and the Week 15 matchup against Denver. Both games ended in victories for the Lions, coincidentally.
To this point in the season, Hussey’s crew has thrown a total of 52 total flags across four games worked, the second-lowest among NFL crews this season. Only Carl Cheffers' crew has thrown less, with 47. Of those 52, eight have been dismissed, giving Hussey's crew 44 penalties in total.
Hussey's crew was on a bye week last week. Clete Blakeman's crew has called the most penalties, with 74, in four games.
The most total penalties called in a game he has presided over was in his most recent, with 15 total called in the Week 4 meeting between the Falcons and Saints.
According to NFLPenalties.com, Hussey's most popular penalty call has been false start, with 10. He has called nine holding penalties, six unnecessary roughness penalties and two defensive pass interference penalties.
Previous assignments for Hussey's crew include Indianapolis vs. Houston in Week 1, Arizona vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, the Jets against the Patriots in Week 3 and Atlanta vs. New Orleans in Week 4.
Hussey is in his 23rd season as an official and in his 10th year as a lead referee.