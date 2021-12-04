Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting D'Andre Swift Over Jonathan Taylor?

Jonathan Taylor has emerged as a star running back for the Indianapolis Colts. Did the Detroit Lions make the correct choice in drafting D'Andre Swift back in 2020?

The Detroit Lions selected running back D'Andre Swift with the 35th pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Just six selections later, the Indianapolis Colts made Jonathan Taylor their second round pick.

While Swift has become more explosive and productive as his sophomore campaign has progressed, questions still linger regarding his durability and three-down capabilities.

In 2021, Swift is the leading rusher on the roster, as he has amassed 555 rushing yards on 140 attempts. He is second on the roster with in 56 receptions and in receiving yards with 429.

For the Colts, Taylor is tied for the league lead in rushing yards.

"Jonathan Taylor is just an amazing player and person. Right now the workload that he's getting, we don't feel like he's overworked," Colts head coach Frank Reich said recently on SiriusXM NFL radio. "In fact, a lot of people are telling me I should give it him even more than we are. We give it to him somewhere around 18 to 20 times a game as far as carries and then try to target him in the pass game a good bit, too. I'd like it to build. I'd actually like it to increase."

This week's podcast explores if the Lions made a critical mistake in selecting Swift over Taylor.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Evaluating head coach Dan Campbell as an NFL play caller.

Aaron Glenn's defense deserves credit.

How the Lions defense can learn to close out games better.

Lions vs. Vikings NFC North preview.

Could Duce Staley be an effective offensive coordinator?

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER