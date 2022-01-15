Podcast: Why Dan Campbell Should Call Plays in 2022
One of the key offseason decisions that head coach Dan Campbell must make is whether or not to call offensive plays next season.
By all accounts, Detroit's offense responded positivity to Campbell's efforts when he decided to assume play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.
“It’s his football team," general manager Brad Holmes recently told reporters. "I told him, ‘You need to do what you want. You’re going to get a lot of people saying you should look at this guy, you should look at this guy.’ If he wants to call plays, he should call plays. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. I know that he’s going to make the best decision for the Detroit Lions at the end of the day. He always has. I know that he will. But me, personally, I thought he did a good job, but I’m sure he’ll make the best decision going forward.”
This week's podcast explores why it is in the best interests of the Lions' offense for Campbell to call plays in 2022.
Also discussed on this week's podcast:
- Evaluating the Lions' 2021 season.
- Aaron Glenn interviewing for other head coaching positions.
- Should tight ends coach Ben Johnson be the next offensive coordinator?
Recommended Lions Articles
Evaluating Detroit Lions' 2021 PFF Grades
Here is a look at the Detroit Lions' 2021 highest and lowest graded players, according to Pro Football Focus.
Predictions: Super Wild Card Weekend
SI All Lions provides its predictions for the Super Wild Card Weekend round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
Lions' 2021 Season Awards
Read more on the superlatives from the Detroit Lions' 2021 season.
