Why Dan Campbell Should Call Plays in 2022

The latest Detroit Lions podcast reviews the 2021 season and why Dan Campbell should continue to be the offensive play-caller in 2022.

One of the key offseason decisions that head coach Dan Campbell must make is whether or not to call offensive plays next season.

By all accounts, Detroit's offense responded positivity to Campbell's efforts when he decided to assume play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

“It’s his football team," general manager Brad Holmes recently told reporters. "I told him, ‘You need to do what you want. You’re going to get a lot of people saying you should look at this guy, you should look at this guy.’ If he wants to call plays, he should call plays. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. I know that he’s going to make the best decision for the Detroit Lions at the end of the day. He always has. I know that he will. But me, personally, I thought he did a good job, but I’m sure he’ll make the best decision going forward.”

This week's podcast explores why it is in the best interests of the Lions' offense for Campbell to call plays in 2022.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Evaluating the Lions' 2021 season.

Aaron Glenn interviewing for other head coaching positions.

Should tight ends coach Ben Johnson be the next offensive coordinator?

